Join us for this special edition entitled “The Art of Remembrance: Honoring the Enslaved Through Paint,” Dec. 3, 6 p.m., free, at the African American Research Library & Cultural Ctr., 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. John W. Jones, the artist behind AARLCC’s current exhibition, “To Be Sold: Enslaved Labor and Slave Trading in the Antebellum South,” will discuss how he became involved in this project, as well as his approach to treating the victim of chattel slavery with dignity and respect. Visit aarlcc.broward.org or eventbrite.com.