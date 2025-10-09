South Florida is buzzing about the awesome artistry on display on opening night Tuesday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. The Tony Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back through Sunday, Oct. 12 with its groundbreaking twist on “The Wizard of Oz” that changed the face of Broadway – from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock and ’70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to ﬁnd her place in a contemporary world. Everybody rejoice – this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz and pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road! Tickets at arshtcenter.org.