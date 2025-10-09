The South Broward Alumnae Chapter (SBAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is partnering with New York Life and Broward College to present the ﬁnal installment in a free interactive session set for Saturday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Central Campus of Broward College, 3200 College Ave. in the Health Sciences Simulation Center, Bldg. #100B, Davie. The workshop sessions are open to the public and designed to empower attendees by providing information and resources to gain clarity on ﬁnancial goals, starting with where they are. Experienced ﬁnancial experts will provide guidance and valuable insights including actionable steps and strategies to achieve ﬁnancial wellness and generational wealth.