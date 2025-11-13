SAVING STRANDS: One coil at a time. Black joy, excellence, and holistic wellness being celebrated without apology at family-friendly festival Sunday. PHOTOS COURTESY OF NATURAL TREND SETTERS

Fort Lauderdale — Natural Trendsetters’ Coilture Freedom Festival 2025, an immersive celebration dedicated to Black natural hair, holistic wellness and culture, is coming to South Florida.

“An Afro-Futurist Rooftop Experience” is set for Sunday, Nov. 16, from noon to 7 p.m. at the YMCA of South Florida – Victory Black Box Theatre, 1409 NW 6th St. in Fort Lauderdale “Coilture Freedom Festival is a celebration of Healthy Hair, Beauty, and Wellness that fuels our community. This festival is a high-vibration experience – a collective ascent to freedom,” said Simone Hylton, Event Lead at Natural Trend Setters.

“We are curating an Afro-Futurist playground where Black joy, excellence, and holistic wellness are celebrated without apology. Every detail, from the fashion play to the sound healing, invites our community to rise in rhythm and consciousness.” The Coilture Freedom Festival returns this fall to transform the rooftop and theatre into a dynamic space honoring the past, embracing the present, and elevating the future of Black Hair expression. The event moves beyond discussions of hair texture to encompass art, entrepreneurship, and communal healing.

This year’s programming is centered around three main experience zones: The Crown Jewel: “The Dawn Of A New Era” Fashion Play (2 p.m. with 5 p.m. encore): An innovative fashion experience blending runway, theatre, and sound, featuring more than 20 models journeying through the Past, Present, and Future of Black style and natural beauty inside the Victory Black Box Theatre.

The Temple: Ascension Workshops: Attendees can participate in intimate ticketed sessions designed to align body, mind, and spirit, including:

• Breathwork for Liberation Activation (1 p.m.), led by Corey Jackson (@SomaticPanda), designed to release stored stress and unlock inner power.

• Sound Bowl Healing (4 p.m.): Immerse yourself in healing frequencies with Soulflower and Company (@soulflower777).

• Womb Health & Sovereignty (4 p.m.): A sacred space to reconnect with feminine wellness by Dr. Kertia Duga (@shedoes_medicine).

• The Crown Code (Healthy Hair Care) (1 p.m.): A community class for nurturing and honoring natural hair for all ages and hair types by Master Stylist Simone Hylton (@Simonesetstrends).

The Village: Rooftop Market & Day Party: The open-air rooftop will host over 20 Black-owned vendors and artisans, accompanied by continuous DJ sets, live music, delicious food from local chefs (including vegan and soul food options), art installations, and community networking. The VIP Skybox lounge will feature complimentary wine, rum tastings and on-site sponsor activations.

Conﬁrmed sponsors and partners include Saint Sauveur Haitian Heritage Rum, My Royal Coils, Alikay Naturals, Bijoux Beauty Hair, Mosaic Work Space, the YMCA and many more.

The festival is family-friendly and offers free parking. For other information, vending and tickets call 954-486-1414 or visit the ofﬁcial Eventbrite page.