(StatePoint) – Nowadays, organizing your digital possessions, such as beloved photos and videos, and backing up important data, like school and business records, is just as important as keeping your physical surroundings orderly.

Why is backing up data so important? Because so many things can go wrong: from spilling water on your laptop to losing your phone to experiencing a natural disaster. Plus, there’s cybersecurity to think about — a PC infected by malware is a common cause of data loss.

If you’re like most people and have precious data you want to protect, a common rule of thumb for keeping important ﬁles from disappearing forever is the 3-2-1 rule:

• Have three total copies of your data.

• Save copies on two different types of media or devices.

• Keep one backup copy off-site in case of disaster.

“Whether it’s a senior thesis, your business plan or cherished family photos and videos, if it’s important to you, back it up,” says Nitin Kachhwaha, director of product management, Western Digital.

“Having a practical 3-2-1 backup strategy in place is essential to providing peace of mind and preserving your ﬁles for the future.”

These days, decluttering doesn’t just refer to nixing household clutter and cleaning out closets, it also includes organizing your digital life by helping to protect your treasured and sensitive data.