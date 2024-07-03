HBCU PICNIC: Bring the kids, family, picnic baskets and lawn chairs for South Florida’s 8th annual event, July 13, 2 – 7 p.m. at Florida Memorial University, 15800 NW 42nd Ave., Miami Gardens. Visit sfhbcupicnic.com.

***

4TH AT TROPICAL PARK: Thursday, July 4, from 5 – 9 p.m., Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will join Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert, III and Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation, and Open Spaces Director Maria Nardi to kick off national Park and Recreation Month with the county’s fourth annual 4th of July celebration at Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St., Miami. The celebration will include a fun zone, live music, and food trucks, attendees are invited to bring a blanket, lawn chairs, and plenty of water. Miami-Dade Transit will provide supplemental bus services for Route 40 to accommodate travel to and from Tropical Park throughout the event. Call 305-755-7848.

***

4TH IN THE GROVE: A spectacular celebration featuring a one-of-a-kind program by the Miami Symphony Orchestra and culminating in a dazzling ﬁreworks show. Support Coconut Grove local businesses by visiting them before and after the event starting at 5 p.m. Concert begins 7:30 at Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Rd., Miami. Tickets at Eventbrite.com.

***

4TH ON FLAGLER: The City’s 36th annual celebration will feature live entertainment (music on three stages), a Military Honor Ceremony, family activities, roving entertainment (such as stilt walkers), food and refreshments for purchase, and a spectacular 18-minute ﬁreworks show over the Intracoastal Waterway, Thursday, July 4, 6-10 p.m. along the West Palm Beach Waterfront, with ﬁreworks about 9:09 p.m. Join the celebration remotely by tuning into WBPF 25 Special 4th on Flagler or WRMF 97.9 for a simulcast of music from 9 – 9:30 p.m. city hotline 561-822-2222.

***

MEGA BASH FIREWORKS: The Jupiter Hammerheads and Palm Beach Cardinals square off against each other July 4 at 6 p.m. with postgame ﬁreworks after. Visit rogerdeanchevroletstadium.com/mega-bash.

***

MIRAMAR 4TH CELEBRATION: Free event at Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Pkwy., with Miramarland Kid Zone, games, food trucks, DJ Dance Party. Parking $10, gates open 4:30 p.m., ﬁreworks begin at 9 p.m., call 954-602-3178 or visit Eventbrite.com.

***

FOURTH WITH ART AND CULTURE: Kick off your Fourth of July weekend and festivities Thursday, July 4, 6 – 10 p.m. at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd. Enjoy sounds by the Taylor Byrd Band, art-making activities, happy hour specials, and BBQ favorites for purchase from Verde before ﬁnding your spot for local ﬁreworks on the bay. Visit pamm.org.

***

MLKCC PEACE CAMP: The Martin Luther King, Jr. Coordinating Committee’s annual summer program enabling boys and girls to improve their reading, writing, artistic and musical skills, and including educational tours such as to the Spady and Harry T. Moore Museums, continues July 6, 13, 20 and 26 at In Time Church of God in Christ, 1025 7th St., West Palm Beach. To make (tax deductible) donations in support via PayPal visit our website, mlkcc.org; or for Zelle by phone at 561-236-8549.

***

BOOSIE IN BELLE GLADE: Enjoy great food, great vibes and great fun on 4th of July weekend with the star rapper hip/hop artist making his way to the “Muck,” Saturday, July 6 at Las Palmas Belle Glade, 1799 S. Main St., featuring Miami’s own Dj Nasty from 99Jamz. Doors open 6 p.m., visit Eventbrite.com.

***

“SEEKING”: Darius V. Daughtry, one of South Florida’s best-known poets, authors, directors and educators, brings his journey of self-discovery in the midst of an everchanging world to the stage on Friday, July 26 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 27 at 2 and 7 p.m. in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. The new production brings music and magic to the stage as the audience follows the story of a young musician’s quest for independence. This leads to his discovery of how instrumental his family’s past is to him in ﬁnding his future. Evening performances are followed by Art Prevails Project’s signature artist talk and a special reception with complimentary drinks and light bites. Tickets start at $30 with student prices at $20, at the box ofﬁce, call 954-462-0222 or visit BrowardCenter.org.

***

SPACE EXPLORERS: THE INFINITE: An immersive experience featuring 360degree videos of space at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach. Inspired by NASA missions, the larger-than-life journey covers the spaceship, astronauts, and the universe beyond our planet. Viewers not only get a taste of life aboard a space station, but also learn how the machines work, what astronauts do, and facts surrounding the glory of space. Children ages 8-12 will need a waiver signed by their parent/guardian before starting the experience. Call 561-833-8300 or visit kravis.org.

***

FROST MUSEUM MIAMI: Exhibitions such as Journey into Space in the 250-seat Frost Planetarium with surround sound and a vast dome takes you on dazzling visual odysseys to outer space. The three-level Aquarium carries you from the surface to the depths of South Florida’s crucial aquatic ecosystems and beyond, at 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Call 305-434-9600 or visit frostscience.org.

***

TIKIMARKET: At the Riviera Beach Marina Village, Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with Island Eats, Exotic Treats, Calypso Beats. Visit TikimarketRB@gmail.com.

***

SAX IN THE CITY: Known musically for its explorations into jazz, funk, pop, and soul, as well as their takes on beautiful ballads that give hope and inspiration to audiences to keep on going, with Louisiana contemporary jazz & soul artist Mickey Smith Jr., a saxophonist, singer, songwriter, musician, and Grammy Music Educator Award recipient. Wednesday, July 17, 7 – 9 p.m., West Palm Beach Lake Pavilion, 101 South Flagler Dr., West Palm Beach. Tickets at Eventbrite.com

***

SEND YOUR ANOUNCEMENTS: news@sfltimes.com