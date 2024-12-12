’TIS THE SEASON FOR TRAVEL: Syndicated show unveils must-see locales for holiday and 2025 wish lists. PHOTO COURTESY OF TRAVELINGWITHDENELLA.COM

FORT LAUDERDALE – Get ready to jet-set this holiday season and celebrate the spirit of travel and adventure with the highly anticipated Traveling with Denella Ri’chard onehour holiday special: ’Tis The Season For Travel.

Airing throughout December, the festive special will broadcast in more than 80 markets, including major cities such as Miami, New York, Dallas, Seattle, Chicago, San Diego and Atlanta, reaching more than 66 million U.S. television households.

Ri’chard is a world traveler, TV personality, former travel industry executive, and entrepreneur whose nationally syndicated show welcomes and represents all

What to Expect

Join award-winning travel expert Ri’chard as she takes viewers on a magical journey across stunning destinations and aboard extraordinary cruises that are perfect for holiday celebrations and new year adventures.

Featured Highlights

Destinations & Cruise Line Spotlights: From the charm of AmaWaterways and Disney Cruise Line to the tropical beauty of Antigua & Barbuda, Sandals Curaçao, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and cities such as Fort Lauderdale,Tampa Bay, Chattanooga and Anchorage, Denella unveils must-see locales for travelers’ holiday and 2025 wish lists.

Insider Tips for WAVE Season Deals: Learn how to secure the best cruise deals during the industry’s WAVE Season and why the first quarter is the ideal time to plan your next getaway.

Expert Travel Advice: Whether it’s escaping the winter chill or creating unforgettable memories, Denella shares practical booking tips and highlights the value of consulting a travel advisor.

Why Tune In

This isn’t just a holiday special – it’s your passport to dreaming, exploring, and planning your next adventure. ’Tis The Season For Travel is the ultimate "travel wish list guide," packed with inspiration, expert insights, and world-class destinations, offering viewers 12 compelling reasons to call their travel advisor and turn vacation dreams into reality.

Ri’chard held executive and senior leadership positions with publicly traded multibillion-dollar travel companies such as Hilton Worldwide, Carnival Corporation (Holland America Line), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

With numerous travel and hospitality awards, Ri’chard leverages her experience and expertise to excite viewers to stop dreaming and start traveling.

Catch the magic, the wanderlust, and the joy of travel this December with Traveling with Denella Ri’chard, airing throughout December 2024 on more than 80 local and national broadcast markets. Stay engaged with the show on Facebook and Instagram for exclusive behind-the-scenes content and updates.