LISA C. DAVIS: President Barack Obama 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award honoree partners with the South Beach Wine & Food Festival as part of SOBEWFF’s groundbreaking DEI initiative. PHOTO COURTESY OF FACEBOOK

Miami Beach, Fla. – The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) widely recognized as one of America’s favorite gourmet gatherings, this year announced a partnership with Lisa Davis, Ph.D focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) for the 4-day event this weekend.

The initiative is part of the festival’s commitment to address the gaps in representation and equity across the hospitality industry and to advance diversity and inclusion across the board, organizers said.

The partnership comes on the heels of the groundbreaking Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance between festival host Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, and festival beneﬁciary the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University (FIU), led by endowed DEI professor Brian Barker.

"It is an honor to be joining this great festival," said Davis upon the announcement. "I am excited and look forward to working with fellow industry leaders to open the door and create opportunities for everyone and to ensure that we leverage the festival’s expansive platform to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the community.”

In her role with the festival, Davis has been responsible for enhancing diversity, equity, and inclusion awareness through further diversifying the talent pool, customer base and marketing and media partnerships.

“Diversity and inclusivity make each of us better individually, but also collectively, as an organization,” said Lee Brian Schrager, festival founder and director. “We are committed to action and know that Dr. Davis and her team will help us move the needle forward when it comes to representation.”

Davis, a former Miami Gardens councilwoman and vice mayor, has more than 25 years of experience, having previously founded the Miami Gardens Wine & Food Experience, Sweet Freak Bakers Competition and currently serving the community in several leadership roles.

Davis has earned myriad prestigious honors, including the President Barack Obama 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award.

She also served as second VP of the Florida Black Caucus of Elected Ofﬁcials and the VP of the Miami-Dade Black Caucus of Local Elected Ofﬁcials during her political career.

Davis is CEO and founder of Lisa C. Davis Consulting, Inc. and Dare2dream Productions International, which support causes relating to senior citizens; youth development; anti-bullying campaigns in local schools, health issues; domestic violence; and human trafﬁcking awareness.

Davis serves on the Board of Directors for the Sickle Cell Disease Association of Miami Dade County and is Executive Board member for Sharpe Towers.

Davis also received honors from In the Company of Women by the MiamiDade County Commissioners and Miami-Dade Commission for Women, and was recognized with honors by The Powerhouse Human Trafﬁcking Steering Committee.

The Miami Gardens Food & Wine Experience and Sweet Freak Bakers Competition, created Davis, spotlighted national and local chefs, restaurants and entertainers, and was featured on the Food Network.

Over the years, Davis and her team’s collective expertise has afforded them the opportunity to provide consulting, planning, organizing and implementation for statewide and national major events.

Contact Lisa Davis at 786-419-8956 or dare2dreamproductions@yahoo.com