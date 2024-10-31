Washington (PRNewswire) – The HBCU First Look Film Festival, dedicated to inspiring the next generation of diversity in ﬁlm, TV and broadcasting, unveils its second annual screening, speaker and programming slate taking place Nov. 8-10 at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

As the nation’s only ﬁlm festival honoring HBCU-educated ﬁlmmakers, executives and content creators, the three-day festivities include celebrities and "I Aspire" honoree changemakers committed to building bridges with HBCU students to Hollywood in support of "A Celebration of Black Cinema x Activism."

Highlights include:

• A Conversation on Power, Passion & Perseverance with NAACP Image Award-winning actress Naturi Naughton-Lewis; moderated by Emmy Award-winning host, comedienne and actress Loni Love, the two will discuss the state of the industry and navigating its landscape.

• Master class with creator and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll (“All American,” “Found”)

• Career development with speaker Keanna "KJ" Rose, a 2024 "I Aspire" 100 honoree, speaker, author and FAMU alum

• Screening and Talkback true crime series "Killer Relationships w/ Faith Jenkins"

• My HBCU Joy Awards Luncheon honoring Keshia Knight-Pulliam, Stacy Milner (HBCU Los Angeles), and TeeJ Mercer (“Move-In Day Maﬁa”)

• The annual HBCU First LOOK Film Challenge, which received over 200 ﬁlm submissions, will award three winners with internships

• Closing Night at the Movies: “The Honorable: Shyne” documentary Exclusive Clip & Conversations Reception Informational sessions celebrating iconic Black ﬁlm titles include:

• Strictly Business: A discussion on independent ﬁlmmaking and entrepreneurship with production companies

• The Black Godfather: A panel on documentary ﬁlmmaking, music licensing and supervision

• Beauty Shop: From costume design to character makeup, a talk about the glitz and glam of production

• Dreamgirls: A conversation with today’s young, gifted and Black actresses

• School Daze: How to Identify your career niche and market your brand

• For ﬁlm enthusiasts and students, tickets can be purchased via hbcuﬁrstlook.com and HBCU First LOOK Festival app. For more information, visit all social platforms @hbcuﬁrstlook #hbcuﬁrstlook #blackﬁlmmakers #myvoiceviewvote #IAspirechallenge

• Sponsors and media partners include AARP, HBCYOU, Café Mocha Network, Andscape, NBC Universal, TV One, Oxygen, HBCUGO.TV, Howard University Television + Film, Howard University Television (WHUT), Howard University Radio Network HBCU SiriusXM Channel 142, L.A.I. Communications, and the Mocha Podcasts Network.

Founded by Howard University alumni Sheila Eldridge, the festival is inspiring a new generation of minority talent in the ﬁlm, television, and broadcasting industry by teaching HBCU students practical skills to improve their craft, creating places to showcase their work, and connecting executives and students to a pipeline of talent and career opportunities.

Miles Ahead Entertainment (MAE) is a woman- and minority-owned, MDOT/WOSB certiﬁed, global multicultural agency specializing in strategic planning, social media marketing and virtual events, talent acquisition management, concierge sponsorship engagement. Subsidiary Miles Ahead Broadcasting has produced award-winning broadcast television and audio productions Café Mocha Radio & TV, Mocha Podcasts Network and Salute Her Awards.

Sheila Eldridge, MAE’s principal, is a Howard University Cathy Hughes School of Communications graduate and has been recognized with NAACP Image Awards, Women In Media Gracie Awards, Telly Award and Living Legends Foundation “Entrepreneur” Award. Reach her at Sheila@milesaheadentertainment.com or visit hbcuﬁrstlook.com/ﬁlmfestival.