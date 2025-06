Hosted by Miramar Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne, Thursday, June 19, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., City Hall Plaza, 2300 Civic Center Pl., with interactive children’s activities including crafting, pop-up African Art exhibit, Little Library, Step Show, and featuring Dr. Eddie Glaude Jr. Visit Eventbrite.com or call 954-602-3178.