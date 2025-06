The City of Miami Gardens’ 5th Annual Juneteenth Celebration and Gala, Saturday, June 21, 4 p.m., Sport of Kings Theater at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Highway Hallandale Beach, featuring headliner R&B Group Jagged Edge, performances by Midnight Star, Super Producer Big D & The Band, Mike Smiff, Gia Wyre, Ronnie VOP, a surprise guest artist, battle of the DJ’s with DJ Nasty 305, DJ Tight, and Jammin Joe, hosted by comedian Marvin Dixon. Visit mgjuneteenth.com.