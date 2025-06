4th Annual Juneteenth Experience Concert. An unforgettable night of celebration, history, and culture, with the soulful tribute to Whitney Houston performed by Cande Rivers, along with electrifying performances by Echo Slim Artist Collective, Friday, June 20, 8 – 10:30 PM p.m., Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, 3800 NW 11th Pl. Visit showpass.com/imagination-unchained-2025/