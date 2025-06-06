Island SPACE Caribbean Museum’s annual celebration of the king of all fruits, a day ﬁlled with delicious tastings including dozens of local and international mango varieties, unique products and cultural exploration, June 7 at new location, Lauderdale Lakes Middle School, 3911 NW 30th Ave., Lauderdale Lakes. Festivalgoers can take part in engaging expert-led workshops throughout the day, including: How to grow and graft mango trees; Juicing for health; Cosmetic uses and health beneﬁts; How to cut and present mangoes; Mango stories from across the diaspora; with the chance to purchase mango plants on-site and get direct advice from cultivation experts on how to grow your own tree at home. Admission $20 pre-sold for adults, $25 at the door, children 12 and under $10, tickets available at islandspacefl.org/mangofest25.