SNAP provides important nutritional support for working families with low-paying jobs, low-income older adults (60 years and older), people with disabilities living on ﬁxed incomes, and other individuals and households with low incomes. STOCK PHOTO

By David L. Snelling

Miami – Millions of low-income families nationwide might be left struggling to feed themselves after President Donald Trump’s massive tax cut that House-dominating Republicans approved in his mega bill.

Deep cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will impact millions of families who depend on the nation’s largest anti-hunger program since their household income is at or below the poverty threshold.

Trump’s “one big, beautiful bill” will slash the program, formerly known as food stamps, by $300 billion over the next 10 years, possibly causing more people to go hungry if they don’t have other alternatives.

Cutting SNAP would impact children, older adults, and people with disabilities who are struggling to buy food.

According to the Center of Budget and Policy Priorities, roughly 41 million people nationwide were SNAP recipients in 2024.

On average, 41.2 million people in 21.6 million households received SNAP monthly beneﬁts in all 50 states and the Virgin Islands. That’s about 1 in 8 people, including 1 in 5 children.

“This would be the largest SNAP cuts in history by far, which would result in food being taken away from the hungry,” wrote Bobby Kogan, senior director of federal budget policy at the Center for American Progress (CAP).

Blacks rely on SNAP beneﬁts more than any other racial group, according to a survey.

Among the 41 million SNAP recipients, Black households constitute 31 percent, as the program is critical especially during an uncertain economy.

Slashing or eliminating the program’s funding would leave them with no options to meet their nutritional needs and cover some food items on their grocery bills.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, in 2023, more than one in ﬁve Black households experienced food insecurity, more than Hispanics and whites, and lack of food hit the lowest for African Americans in 2019.

Then, more than 13 percent of Black homes who qualiﬁed for SNAP beneﬁts still had to rely on food banks and food pantries.

The number remained steady during the COVID-10 pandemic, as more food donations through non-proﬁts poured in as thousands of people were unemployed.

Struggling to make ends meet, SNAP beneﬁts for Black households lifted the ﬁnancial burden of feeding their families as food prices rose during inflation in 2024.

“These families, along with Hispanic households, are more than twice as likely to participate in SNAP than their non-Hispanic white peers, leaving them particularly vulnerable to SNAP beneﬁts cuts or unhelpful work requirements that make it harder to receive or keep this important source of support,” the survey said.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, each state agency issued roughly $90 billion in SNAP beneﬁts for 2023.

The average monthly beneﬁt was $208.75 per person or $365.75 per household.

The federal government fully funds SNAP beneﬁts, while state governments contribute 50 percent of the program’s administrative costs.

Federal government ofﬁcials want state governments to subsidize the program.

SNAP recipients are bound by restrictions including completion of a minimum of 80 hours a month of employment workforce training for those between the ages of 18-59; the restriction does not apply to recipients 60 years-old and older. and students enrolled in college part-time.

In addition, if the Senate approves Trump’s bill, SNAP beneﬁts will be cut off for children when they reach the age of 7 instead of 18.

Most households are required to pass a gross income limit less than or equal to 200 percent of the federal poverty level, and some household expenses may be deducted from the total monthly income in the food assistance budget.

Shelter expenses, childcare, child support, medical expenses and certain utility expenses may be deducted from the budget.

Prohibited from using SNAP beneﬁts are people convicted of drug trafﬁcking, fleeing a felony warrant and noncitizens without legal status.

Trump needs the U.S. Senate’s approval for his bill to take effect, but some Republicans and Democrats reportedly don’t support the president’s political agenda.

Some Republicans said the spending cuts aren’t enough to balance a $6.5 trillion budget, and Democrats won’t support cuts to Medicaid and SNAP because Trump’s budget beneﬁts wealthy Americans.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) said he can’t support Trump’s bill as proposed.

“The Democrats have increased the budget by over 50 percent in the last ﬁve years. The House bill cuts spending by less than 2% over the next 10 years. It doesn’t even come close to balancing the budget,” Scott said in a statement.

Miami U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Democrat, voted against Trump’s bill because it doesn’t help low-income people struggling for food and healthcare.

“Republicans just voted to gut health care for nearly 14 million Americans and slash food assistance—just to reward billionaire donors,” Wilson said after the House vote. “People will die. Children will go hungry. This bill is simply inhumane.”