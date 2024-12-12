“INDIGO BROTHERHOOD": Edouard Duval Carrie’s work at right and below center; scene from “Site Memory: The Sculpture Garden,” below right; and “Black Florida Project” photograph honors 115-year-old supercentenarian Dorrisille “Gran Dor” Dervis, below left, February 2017 in Lauderhill, the unveriﬁed oldest woman alive in America at that time. C.B. HANIF PHOTOS / SOUTH FLORIDA TIMES

OPA-LOCKA – As part of its resurgence, The City of Opa-locka continued staking its claim as an Art Basel and Miami Art Week destination with its 10-year-anniversary Art of Transformation celebration titled "Black Aliveness and an Aesthetics of Being."

This year’s presentations focused on connecting “literary and theoretical works from the African and African Diaspora with visual art, highlighting the profound historical bond between literature and visual expression as essential means of documenting history and contesting dominant narratives.”

The creativity in the spotlight included Edouard Duval Carrie’s “Indigo Brotherhood,” presenting faces of the heroes of the Haitian Revolution etched in blue monotone mirrored plates, as a “color-blind” brotherhood, at the Hurst Building of The ARC.

Among other exhibitions featured were “Site Memory: The Sculpture Garden,” curated by landscape architect James Brazil; and “And Is: The Black Florida Project” photography of Johanne Rahman.

Events included African Heritage and Jamaican Heritage nights, and “Memories in Motion” tours complementing the exhibition at the historic Opa-locka Train Station.

Its ongoing City Hall refurbishment also is a sign of the resurgence of the predominantly African American town with the largest collection of Moorish Revival architecture in the Western Hemisphere.