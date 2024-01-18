WILLIE, MAXINE AND COPELAND: Drummer and reggae industry business professionals Saturday, Jan. 20 at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum. PHOTO COURTESY OF ISCM

Staff Report

Plantation, Fla. – The heartbeat of reggae is set to echo through Plantation as Island SPACE Caribbean Museum orchestrates an insightful panel discussion that promises an exploration of the roots and offshoots of Jamaican music.

This Saturday, Jan. 20, "The Roots & Fruits of the Reggae Family Tree," will be held at the venue inside the Broward Mall, to examine the captivating path of reggae music’s evolution.

Tickets are available pre-sold at $15 or $20 at the door and may be purchased at islandspacefl.org/reggaepanel2024.

The discussion is a prelude to the eagerly awaited Reggae Genealogy outdoor music festival planned for Reggae Month celebrations in February.

From 5 – 7 p.m., industry experts Willie Stewart, Maxine Stowe and Copeland Forbes will discuss their personal experiences with the music, the greats, and the conditions that prompted phases in the life cycle of Jamaican sounds.

Stewart was a member of the legendary Third World Band, and has a decadeslong history in percussion, production and performance.

Stowe has played instrumental roles at iconic labels such as Island Records, Studio One, Skengdon, VP Records, and Columbia Records, and in collaborations with influential artists like Shabba Ranks, Super Cat, Diana King and Jimmy Cliff. She has also made pivotal contributions to soundtracks including "Cool Runnings" and "Bad Boys." Stowe offers Jamaican music and cultural heritage consultancy for government organizations and works with Indigenous communities for the recognition of their intellectual property rights.

Forbes is a former tour and personal manager and assistant to a roster of artists including Bob Marley and the Wailers, Peter Tosh, Bunny Wailer, Jimmy Cliff, Dennis Brown, Gregory Isaacs, Third World and Black Uhuru. He is the author of the insightful book "Reggae My Life Is."

The panel will be moderated by Richard Blackford, producer and presenter of Sunday Scoops, a reggae history interview series.

Panelists will delve into the rich tapestry of Jamaican popular music, encapsulating its evolution, influences, and unarguable impact on the global music scene. The genealogy of reggae is a story about the ancestors, relatives and offspring of the music.

Like the Reggae Genealogy concert event taking place the following Saturday, Feb. 10, the panel will explore the progression from mento through nyabinghi, ska, rocksteady, reggae, and dancehall, as well as Jamaican music influence on hip hop, reggaeton, EDM and Afrobeats.

“I’m always fascinated when I think about all the types of music Jamaica has produced,” said Island SPACE president Calibe Thompson, “and how genres like ska, reggae and dancehall have been adopted and adapted by many other cultures and made into their own.”

The power and influence of reggae music were inspirational to the museum’s decision to explore it in a deeper way.

Later in the evening, attendees and media will linger for an evening of music and celebration at the Reggae Genealogy Launch Party which follows from 7 9 p.m. Visit reggaegenealogy.org.

Island Society for the Promotion of Artistic and Cultural Education (Island SPACE) is a 501(c)(3) nonproﬁt organization dedicated to the advancement of arts, culture, history, and educational initiatives that represent the Caribbean region, in South Florida and the broader diaspora.

The public is invited to visit the museum Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. General museum entry is $10 per adult and $5 per child. Visit islandspacefl.org.