HIP HOP ORCHESTRA EXPERIENCE: On Jan. 20 the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts presents the part concert, part dance party HHOE featuring magnetic scores by JooWan Kim (ESPN), riveting rhymes by MC Unity Lewis (George Clinton & the P-Funk All Stars), and dance by Yung Phil (Kendrick Lamar), all backed by a 25-piece chamber orchestra including flute, oboe, clarinet, 2 French horns, 2 bassoons, a full string section, piano, and drums. HHOE makes you realize how much room there is in hip-hop – sonic room, conceptual room, and that it’s a language that after more than 40 years remains in flux. Visit Kravis.org.

JAZZ FEST POMPANO BEACH: Bringing a tidal wave of talent to South Florida, with Friday and Saturday night concerts staged directly on the city’s beautiful beach. Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Branford Marsalis leads a stellar lineup of internationally renowned artists including Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton, David Sanchez, and Najee who will headline the festival, Jan. 18 – 20. The kick-off event featuring the Valerie Tyson band will still take place at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center. A three-day VIP pass is $175, and general admission tickets to all performances are free, but registration is required at pompanobeacharts.org.

“BLUE WHALES: RETURN OF THE GIANTS”: The ﬁrst giant-screen ﬁlm on the subject will premiere starting Jan. 26 at the AutoNation IMAX Theater at the Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW 2nd St. in Fort Lauderdale, included in the MODS Discovery Pass, an all-in-one ticket that includes museum exhibitions, live science demonstrations and one IMAX documentary ﬁlm. Visit mods.org/tickets or mods.org/showtimes.

AMERICAN HERITAGE JOB FAIR: American Heritage Schools is conducting a national job search and inviting educators to attend its virtual “Job Fair and Free Continuing Education” webinar on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. From the convenience of their homes, attendees will learn about opportunities and beneﬁts of teaching at American Heritage Schools’ Broward and Palm Beach campuses. Visit: ahschool.info/JanJobFair.

“AVERY SOMMERS: FOR SENTIMENTAL REASONS”: One of South Florida’s most beloved entertainers and favorite singers, the Broadway and cabaret sensation with a “powerhouse” voice (“The New York Times”) and charismatic stage presence debuts her ﬁrst solo concert in more than a year with an intimate and triumphant performance, Wednesday Jan. 31 at Cafe Centro, 2409 N. Dixie Hwy. in West Palm Beach. The Copeland Davis Production will be presented cabaret style and include a fabulous three-course dinner. Dinner at 6 p.m., showtime 8 p.m., tickets $170 for VIP seating, $120 for standard seating, $80 at the bar. For reservations call Café Centro at 561-514-4070.

WEST PALM BEACH GREENMARKET: Back for its 29th season, Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Flagler Drive along the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront. Visit events@wpb.org or call 561-822-1515.

TIKIMARKET: At the Riviera Beach Marina Village, Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with Island Eats, Exotic Treats, Calypso Beats. Visit TikimarketRB@gmail.com.

