AT FORUM 24: From front left, Stephanie Moliere, Doris Davis, Latronda Hayes, Javarious Jackson, Venice Howard, Jeri Pryor, Dr. Shirely Sims. Row 2: Robin Curet, Aneisha Nicholas, Ashley Dixion, Cynthia Lamar, Cyrill Garcia, Doris Coleman, Dr. Aneisha Daniel, Bobbi Williams, Dr. Danita Crawford, Dr. Philip Harris, Dawn Caveness Davenport. Row 3: Ann Maria Sorrell, Neah Alexis, Courtnie Williams, Pauline Ricketts, Seminta Dulcio, Lynette McIntosh Verdenia Baker, Faye Johnson, Kemi Moore, Barbra Smith, Kyndell Baskin, Kennie Hobbs, Sean Henderson. Back row: Melvin Stinson, Elvenn J.A. Richardson, Jonathan Allen. PHOTO COURTESY OF NFBPA SOUTH FLORIDA CHAPTER

“The sessions at Forum 24 were not just informative; they were impactful and meaningful, offering invaluable insights and tools for public administrators to navigate the challenges and opportunities in our ever-evolving landscape,” said Dr. Aneisha Daniel, president of the South Florida Chapter of the National Forum for Black Public Administrators.

“From innovative strategies to best practices, the wealth of information provided has equipped us all with the resources needed to drive positive change in our communities.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of Forum 24 was the opportunity for networking and forging connections. The bonds formed, both within our chapters and with colleagues from across the globe, are invaluable. These connections not only enrich our professional lives but also serve as a support system as we continue our journey in public service.”