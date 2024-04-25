HAMPTON ART LOVERS PRESENTS: Members of the public can RSVP for the April 26 opening reception at hamptonartlovers.eventbrite.com. PHOTOS COURTESY OF HAMPTON ART LOVERS

Miami – Hampton Art Lovers has announced the unveiling of "Under a Simple Tree: The Canopy Policy Project," showcasing the works of local artist Brandon Clarke.

The exhibition presented in partnership with Green Space Miami opens April 26, coinciding with Arbor Day, at Green Space Miami, 7200 Biscayne Blvd., and runs until Aug. 2024.

"Under a Simple Tree: The Canopy Policy Project" delves into the essence of community, drawing inspiration from the shade of trees where people gather, play, and ﬁnd solace. Members of the public can RSVP for the opening reception at hamptonartlovers.eventbrite.com.

A shade tree is a large tree whose primary role is to provide shade in the surrounding environment due to its spreading canopy and crown, where it may give shelter from sunlight for people who seek comfort. This show will showcase the neighborhood trees of Miami-Dade while sharing the stories that connect them to their communities.

Through Clarke’s artwork, the exhibition highlights the signiﬁcance of neighborhood trees in Miami-Dade, intertwining their stories with the communities they inhabit.

Hampton Art Lovers commissioned Clarke to create the artwork for "Under a Simple Tree," selecting him for his unique ability to capture the essence of Miami’s trees through his conceptualized style of art.

Clarke (brandonclarkeart.com) is a second-generation artist whose vibrant paintings reflect his grandmother’s influence and his unique perspective. Clarke’s art explores selfawareness and cultural growth through bold colors and abstract forms. His mixed media approach allows viewers to interpret his work through their own experiences, inviting them to engage with the narratives he creates.

As an artist and architect, Clarke employs various mediums and styles, infusing his pieces with authenticity and provoking viewers to contemplate their identities.

Clarke’s mixed media works for this exhibition include natural ﬁbers, leaves, and bark, offering a multi-dimensional experience for visitors. Through his art, he invites viewers to ponder fundamental questions about identity and community.

"’Under a Simple Tree’ transcends traditional art exhibitions by engaging with the community on a deeper level,” said Christopher Norwood, curator and co-founder with Hampton Art Lovers. “Through Brandon Clarke’s work, we aim to foster meaningful conversations about the role of trees in our neighborhoods and their impact on socio-economic dynamics." The exhibition aligns with Green Space Miami’s mission to elevate local artists and promote cultural dialogue within Miami-Dade County.

"In cities like Miami, trees play a vital role in mitigating the urban heat island effect and improving air quality," said Norwood. "’Under a Simple Tree’ not only celebrates the beauty of nature but also prompts us to consider the environmental and social implications of tree canopy disparities."

In addition to showcasing Clarke’s artwork, "Under a Simple Tree" incorporates oral histories collected from various Miami neighborhoods, shedding light on the intersection of climate change, socio-economics, and community resilience.

The exhibition aims to spark conversations about environmental justice and empower communities to advocate for equitable tree policies. In cities like Miami, asphalt and cement absorb heat quickly; they release captured heat into the air for hours, even after the sun disappears, contributing to the "urban heat island effect."

A well-placed tree, on the other hand, can keep a building 18 degrees cooler than if it were fully exposed to the sun. In Miami-Dade, areas with a median household income of over $70,000 per year have a more signiﬁcant percentage of shade. As a result of the low tree canopy, low-income neighborhoods experience higher temperatures and, therefore, more public health concerns.

Through artistic expression, community engagement, and policy advocacy, Hampton Art Lovers aims to foster a deeper connection between individuals and their environment through art and storytelling.

