Opening Thursday, Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m., at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 22nd Ave, Miami, Tickets at Eventbrite.com or call 305-638-6771. Witness a thrilling revival of the intense prison drama by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis, exploring the American justice system, religion and morality. Set in the lockdown wing of Rikers Island prison in New York City, the themes include race and class, moral responsibility, and the grey area of human behavior and psychology. Critics describe the play as a powerful and poignant portrayal of prison life, where the actors vividly and darkly depict the complex themes and characters.

BE A BETTER ENTREPRENEUR: Get tips from the Broward County Ofﬁce of Economic and Small Business Development, Monday, Sept. 16, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., North Regional / BC Library, Room 154, 1100 Coconut Creek Blvd., Coconut Creek.

YOUTH ART & TECH WORKSHOPS: The Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora (Miami MoCAAD) is hosting a series for young students to explore the intersection of art and technology. Sept. 17, Arcola Lakes Branch Library Sept. 24, Allapattah Branch Library

The event collaborates with Tech Girl Power and the Miami-Dade Public Library System to empower middle school students with innovative ways to express their creativity. Snacks and water will be provided to the students. Visit jmperezfamilyfoundation.org.

MIX MINGLE & CONNECT: Come out and meet our team as the T. Leroy Jefferson Medical Society hosts networking and light hors’deuves, Thursday, Sept. 19, 5:30 7:30 p.m., at the Southern Spice & Majestic Ash Lounge, 407 Northwood Rd. West Palm Beach.

ALI SIDDIQ – I GOT A STORY TO TELL: Tickets are on sale for the stand-up comedian and public speaker, coming to the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach for one show only, Sept. 20. Ali Siddiq’s unique style of stand-up began behind the walls of incarceration, an incubator for interesting experiences and good stories. He gained fame when he appeared on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Live From Gotham.” In 2013 he was named Comedy Central’s “#1 Comic to Watch.” Purchase tickets online at kravis.org, by calling 561-832-7469 or during regular box ofﬁce hours.

ZAFEM TAKE-OVER MIAMI CONCERT: Don’t miss out on this incredible show that everyone is talking about, Sept. 20, 6-11 p.m., Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59 Ter. Miami. Grab your tickets before it’s too late! Visit Eventbrite.com.

THE BLUE GALA: Hosted by the Miami-Dade Democratic Party, Saturday, Sept. 21, 6 p.m., Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach. Major keynote speaker to be announced, tickets on sale at thebluegalamia.com.

MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL: Join us at the Town of Lake Park to experience a showcase of culture through art, food, music, dance, and fashion, Saturday, Sept. 21, 1 – 6 p.m., Kelsey Park, 601 U.S. Hwy. 1, Lake Park. Admission and parking free, calling all performers and vendors. Visit Eventbrite.com.

CANDIDATES FORUM: The Urban League of Palm Beach County, WPTV News Channel 5, When We All Vote, and the League of Women Voters Palm Beach County invite you to the General Election Candidate Forum on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 6:30 p.m., at the Palm Beach State College Duncan Theater, 4200 S. Congress Ave., Lake Worth. This is your chance to hear directly from the candidates and learn about their platforms for the upcoming election. Call us at 561-833-1461 or email sjohnson@ulpbc.org.

AMERICOLOR: Palm Beach Atlantic University hosts the Urban Color Fields exhibition featuring the works of street photographer Dennis Church, known for his vibrant and dynamic street photography, on view through Oct. 4, 2024, at the Tauni De Lesseps Art Gallery in The Warren Library, 300 Pembroke Pl., West Palm Beach. Opening reception Sept. 19, 6 – 7:30 p.m., with discussion led by the artist. Visitors are invited to join the conversation and to explore the unexpected meanings and connections in the work. Parking in regular campus lots free after 6 p.m. Visit library.pba.edu.

BEACH BALL 2024: The YMCA of South Florida kicks off the fall season with its annual event presented by Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood. The Beach Ball beneﬁts the water safety and drowning prevention programs at the YMCA. Visit ymcasouthflorida.org/beach-ball/ 954-334-9622, ext. 1045.

THE HOUSE STILL STANDS”: Commemoration Reception and preview of the 100th anniversary of The Spady House, and closing reception for “Portrait of Ozie Franklin Youngblood: A Man of the 20th Century.” Featuring an artist’s talk with Serge Strosberg, portrait viewing and light refreshments, Saturday, Oct. 5, 7 – 8:30 p.m., Spady Museum, 170 NW 5th Ave., Delray Beach. Cost $20, register at spadymuseum.com/events-timeline/ or call 561-279-8883.

LIVE AMPLIFIED! The Raymond F. Kravis Center, Palm Beach County’s #1 entertainment venue has announced its exciting 2024-2025 season, an ovation-worthy lineup of award-winning shows, world-class artists and powerful performances to appeal to audiences of all ages. Tickets for the newly announced 2024 – 2025 season presentations (excluding individual tickets for certain Kravis on Broadway shows) will go on sale to the public online at kravis.org starting Oct. 5 at noon. Guests may purchase their tickets online at the Kravis Center’s ofﬁcial website kravis.org; by calling the Kravis Center box ofﬁce at 561-832-7469, or in person at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach during box ofﬁce hours Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visit kravis.org/performance- calendar for the 2024 – 2025 season lineup.

MORE MOCA: The Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami presents new group exhibition from permanent collection, “World Discovered Under Other Skies” and “Dwelling on the Invisible,” as Haitian-born artist Manuel Mathieu makes U.S. debut with two shows, on view through Oct. 6. Visit mocanomi.org.

FROST MUSEUM MIAMI: Exhibitions such as Journey into Space in the 250-seat Frost Planetarium with surround sound and a vast dome takes you on dazzling visual odysseys to outer space. The three-level Aquarium carries you from the surface to the depths of South Florida’s crucial aquatic ecosystems and beyond, at 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Call 305-434-9600 or visit frostscience.org.

FLORIDA INT’L TRADE & CULTURAL EXPO: Connect your business to the world. Exhibit and sell your products and services to more than 70 countries at the World Expo Marketplace. Meet world leaders. Export/import panels and receptions. Free general admission, Oct. 23-24, Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Register by Oct. 15, visit ﬁtcexpo.com or call 954-357-6400

