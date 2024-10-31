11th annual scholarship beneﬁt for the Sickle Cell Foundation of Palm Beach County presented by Neesha’s Finest Fashions, Saturday, Nov. 9 at the PGA Marriott, 4000 RCA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens. An elegant and stylish showcase with VIP Reception at 12:45 p.m., Fashion Show 2-4, vendor shopping 4-6. Tickets $65 VIP, $45 general admission, $55 at door, available at Eventbrite.com. For advertising and sponsorship opportunities contact neeshasfashions@gmail.com. All ticket sales to beneﬁt the Sickle Cell Scholarship Fundraiser.

***

SARAH VAUGHAN: A Sassy Centennial celebration of the widely influential jazz singer whose nicknames included the Divine Sarah, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Featuring Patti Austin, Randy Brecker, Lisa Fischer and 2023 Sarah Vaughan Vocal Competition Winner Tyreek McDole with Shelly Berg and the Frost School of Music’s Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra. Part of the Jazz Roots series. Visit arshtcenter.org.

***

RICHARD BONA AT THE LYRIC: Known for his incredible talent and magnetic stage presence, the Grammy-winning musician, and one of the most accomplished international bass players, composers and multi-instrumentalists, Bona’s performance of world, jazz and Afropop music promises an evening that will leave you in awe. Sponsored by the Sunshine Jazz Organization, Nov. 1, 8 p.m., at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave, Miami. Visit sunshinejazz.org.

***

PETER PAN: The high-flying musical that has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a newly-imagined production. Tickets for the West Palm Beach engagement of the all-new Tony Awardwinning Broadway classic go on sale Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, for February 12 – 16, 2025, part of the major national tour (visit peterpanontour.com). Purchase tickets online at kravis.org or by calling 561-832-7469 or visiting the box ofﬁce during regular hours Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

***

SUITS FOR SENIORS: Graduation and Career Fair, Nov. 2, 11 a.m. at Palm Beach State College, Palm Beach Gardens Campus, Meldon Hall, 3160 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens. Visit suitsforseniors.org.

***

HISTORIC NORTHWEST DISTRICT: Quarterly community meeting, Thursday. Nov. 7, 6-8 p.m., Heart & Soul Park, 825 N. Rosemary Ave, West Palm Beach. Call 561-8228150 or visit wpb.org/cra.

***

CLASSROOM MAKEOVER: Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is awarding ﬁve eligible Florida schools $50,000 classroom makeover grants as part of its continued commitment to STEM education. Public, private and charter schools at all grade levels can apply. Grant applications will be accepted through Nov. 18. For more information or to apply visit FPL.com/ClassroomGrant.

***

JAZZ ROOTS SOUND CHECK: Part of the Jazz Roots concert series from its inception in 2008 welcomes middle and high school students from Miami-Dade County Public Schools to the Adrienne Arsht Knight Concert Hall for free sound checks, lectures and, on occasion, opportunities to perform with headline artists. Educators with MDCPS, private and independent schools are welcome to join in on the fun by reaching out to education@arshtcenter.org.

***

“POLITICAL CIRCUS 2024”: The University Galleries in Florida Atlantic University’s Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters showcases election-related artwork and popular culture items, continuing a series from 2008, 2016, and 2020. The exhibition features work by local and national artists alongside anonymous commercial items such as bumper stickers, t-shirts, and digital media, through Sunday, 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton. All events, including panel discussions and workshops, are free and open to the public. Call 561-297-2661, email vcote@fau.edu or visit fau.edu/galleries.

***

GREEN MARKET: Saturdays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Clematis Street & the Great Lawn, 100 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach.

***

DANCE THEATRE OF HARLEM: Tickets are on sale for the institution of global acclaim, coming to the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach for one night of genre-defying ballet, Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. Visit kravis.org.

***

