l FIRST FRIDAY AT THE LYRIC THEATER: The Historic Black Archives Lyric Theater in Overtown, Miami presents “An Evening with Nicole Yarling,” Friday Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. More info and ticket purchase online at sunshinejazz.org.

***

PUBLIC MEETING: The Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board (BAAB) will host its monthly public meeting at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 10, 10th floor conference room 1011 of the Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1st Street, Miami. The meeting will also be held via Facebook live at @AdvocacyMDC using the link: facebook.com/AdvocacyMDC.

***

YOU’RE INVITED: Join a cultural milestone at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 14, at the Knight Center at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, as the Marshall L. Davis Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center celebrates 50 years of transforming lives through the arts. The dynamic anniversary celebration honors a legacy of uplifting youth through music, dance, theater, cinematography, and visual arts, rooted in the heart of Liberty City. Highlights include the screening of “An Instrumental Start: A Model for the Nation,” a moving new documentary tracing the center’s ﬁve-decade journey. Featured voices include former Alvin Ailey Artistic Director Robert Battle, Academy Award-winning playwright of “Moonlight” Tarell Alvin McCraney, legendary actress/director Phylicia Rashad, and tap icon Savion Glover. Live performances include Nu Deco Ensemble, Broadway hoofer Marshall Davis, Jr. and jazz musician Willerm Delisfort, a dance performance choreographed by Battle, and special guest appearances by Jo Marie Payton and others. Admission: $37-$131, visit arshtcenter.org/tickets/2024-2025/dahcac/marshall-I-davis-sr-african-heritagecultural-arts-centers-50th-anniversary/

***

KRAVIS CENTER VOLUNTEERS: The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach is seeking new volunteers in preparation for the 2025 – 2026 season. Volunteer opportunities are available in hospitality and ushering. To become an usher, applicants must complete a training course about Kravis Center operations. The course covers emergency evacuations, seating procedures, show protocols and customer service skills. New Volunteer Orientation for the 2025 – 26 Season will be held in Persson Hall at the Kravis Center on Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. and Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer must complete an application at kravis.org/volunteer. For other information contact Volunteer Coordinator Karole Cooney at cooney@kravis.org or Glenora Florence at florence@kravis.org.

***

ANNUAL CREATIVE MARKET: The Armory Art Center, 811 Park Place in West Palm Beach, is now accepting artist applications for participation in the 9th year of its juried art festival. Artists are invited to apply in basketry, ceramics, decorative ﬁber, furniture, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media, paper, wearable art, wood, leather, sculpture, painting, printmaking, and more. The show is limited to approximately 150 exhibitors, chosen by a jury of highly qualiﬁed 2D and 3D ﬁne artists and craftspeople. The artist application deadline is Sept. 19, 2025. The Juried Art Exhibition will highlight the theme “Full Circle.” From oranges to eggs, tree rings to ﬁgure eights, artists will be challenged to close the loop, spiral out of control, and share their sphere of influence. The application deadline is Sept. 26. Performing artists and food & beverage vendors are also invited to submit their application by Sept. 12. Visit armoryart.org.

***

SPELLBINDING WORLD: Magician Rob Lake has performed before millions of people on television and in person in more than 60 countries. A breakout contestant on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” Lake has become an in-demand illusionist and creative consultant on Broadway (“Death Becomes Her,” “Disney’s Aladdin:) and for stars such as Adele, who hired him to collaborate on her recent Las Vegas residency. Fresh off major residencies in Dubai and the Bahamas, Lake returns to the Arsht September 13 at 8 p.m. at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, with an allout, mind-blowing show featuring brand-new illusions. Get your tickets before they disappear. Visit arshtcenter.org.

***

OLD SCHOOL PARTY: The Dade Deltas Foundation Inc. presents a Soul Train Shades of Denim scholarship fundraising event, Friday, Sept. 26, 7 – 11 p.m., at the Joe Celestin Community Center, 1525 NW 135th St., Miami, featuring live entertainment and DJ, cash raffles and giveaways, 305 Sliders Line Dancers, BYOB, BYOF. Donation $50 per person, CashApp $DadeDeltas2021 by 9/20/25. Tables of eight. Contact: Dadedeltasfoundation@gmail.com

***

