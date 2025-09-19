MILESTONE ANNIVERSARY: South Florida People of Color (SFPoC), a nonproﬁt dedicated to fostering equity, healing, and inclusivity across the region, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a special fundraising reception on Thursday, Sept. 18 at the Black Archives – Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave., in Overtown, Miami. For tickets, For tickets, visit South Florida People of Color on Eventbrite. Themed “We All Matter – E Pluribus Unum (Out of Many, One),” the milestone evening will honor visionary leaders, celebrate the impact of SFPoC’s work, and raise essential funds to expand programs that empower communities through connection, dialogue, and systemic change.

Evening Highlights Honoring Community Leaders: State Sen. Shevrin Jones – Award for Political Leadership; Mike Allen, Barry University – Francie Peake Educational Partner Award; Chana Budgazad Sheldon, MOCA North Miami – Visionary Arts & Media Award.

Entertainment: Live music by Kizie the Violist and DJ ReRe Culinary Experience: Hors d’oeuvres, grazing stations, cocktails, and open bar Program Features: Award presentations, video showcase, uplifting storytelling moments

Networking: Connect with changemakers, leaders, and allies working to build a more just and inclusive South Florida. Learn more at southfloridapoc.org.

***

ANNUAL CREATIVE MARKET: The Armory Art Center, 811 Park Place in West Palm Beach, is now accepting artist applications for participation in the 9th year of its juried art festival. Artists are invited to apply in basketry, ceramics, decorative ﬁber, furniture, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media, paper, wearable art, wood, leather, sculpture, painting, printmaking, and more. The show is limited to approximately 150 exhibitors, chosen by a jury of highly qualiﬁed 2D and 3D ﬁne artists and craftspeople. The artist application deadline is Sept. 19, 2025. The Juried Art Exhibition will highlight the theme “Full Circle.” From oranges to eggs, tree rings to ﬁgure eights, artists will be challenged to close the loop, spiral out of control, and share their sphere of influence. The application deadline is Sept. 26. Performing artists and food & beverage vendors are also invited to submit their application by Sept. 12. Visit armoryart.org.

***

SOWETO GOSPEL CHOIR: The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211 St., Miami, presents the multi-Grammy and Emmy Award-winning, worldrenowned Soweto Gospel Choir at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20 in a celebratory and culturally rich performance, “Peace,” a program ﬁlled with joyous song to delight the entire family. “Peace” features a vibrant mix of South African freedom songs, traditional spirituals, and beloved classics. Celebrated by Nelson Mandela, Desmond Tutu, Barack Obama, and Oprah Winfrey, the group specializes in music that transcends borders, reminding all of hope, peace, and faith’s unifying power. Ticket prices range from $25 to $35. Call 786-573-5300 or visit mosscenter.org.

***

KRAVIS CENTER VOLUNTEERS: The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach is seeking new volunteers in preparation for the 2025 – 2026 season. Volunteer opportunities are available in hospitality and ushering. To become an usher, applicants must complete a training course about Kravis Center operations. The course covers emergency evacuations, seating procedures, show protocols and customer service skills. New Volunteer Orientation for the 2025 – 26 Season will be held in Persson Hall at the Kravis Center on Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer must complete an application at kravis.org/volunteer. For other information contact Volunteer Coordinator Karole Cooney at cooney@kravis.org or Glenora Florence at florence@kravis.org.

***

OLD SCHOOL PARTY: The Dade Deltas Foundation Inc. presents a Soul Train Shades of Denim scholarship fundraising event, Friday, Sept. 26, 7 – 11 p.m., at the Joe Celestin Community Center, 1525 NW 135th St., Miami, featuring live entertainment and DJ, cash raffles and giveaways, 305 Sliders Line Dancers, BYOB, BYOF. Donation $50 per person, CashApp $DadeDeltas2021 by 9/20/25. Tables of eight. Contact: Dadedeltasfoundation@gmail.com

***

TWO INCREDIBLE ON BROADWAY SHOWS: Tickets for Kravis on Broadway go on sale Friday, Aug. 29 for …

The Wiz, Oct. 21 – 26. The Wiz returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new tour, direct from Broadway. The Baltimore Sun raves “powerhouse performances. Stunning choreography. Visionary sets,” and the Chicago Sun-Times proclaims THE WIZ is “an eye-popping and high-intensity revival!” This groundbreaking twist on “The Wizard of Oz” changed the face of Broadway – from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to ﬁnd her place in a contemporary world. Everybody rejoice – this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road! Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach. For tickets visit kravis.org. ‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil, Nov. 20 – 30. Cirque du Soleil productions captivate millions of theatergoers around the globe each year, and ‘Twas the Night Before… marks the company’s ﬁrst and only holiday show. Inspired by the classic poem “A Visit from Saint Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore, memorable lines from the cherished tale sparked Cirque’s story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays. A festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, ‘Twas the Night Before… features thrilling acrobatics, lovable characters and a soundtrack including holiday classics reinvented by Cirque du Soleil. The show was conceived and is directed by James Hadley, a 25-year veteran of circus productions and live theater. Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach. For tickets visit kravis.org.

***

SEND YOUR ANOUNCEMENTS: news@sfltimes.com