BREAST CANCER AWARENESS AWARENESS LUNCHEON: “Changing Pathways, Changing Lives,” hosted by the Urban League of Palm Beach County, Friday, Oct. 24, noon, at the U.B. Kinsey Educational and Community Center, 720 8th St., West Palm Beach. Ticket donation $10, visit ulpbc.org.

“FINANCIAL ACTION SERIES 2025”: The South Broward Alumnae Chapter (SBAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is partnering with New York Life and Broward College to present the ﬁnal installment in a free interactive session set for Saturday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Central Campus of Broward College, 3200 College Ave. in the Health Sciences Simulation Center, Bldg. #100B, Davie. The workshop sessions are open to the public and designed to empower attendees by providing information and resources to gain clarity on ﬁnancial goals, starting with where they are. Experienced ﬁnancial experts will provide guidance and valuable insights including actionable steps and strategies to achieve ﬁnancial wellness and generational wealth.

TRADE AND CULTURAL EXPO: On Oct. 22 and 23 at 8 a.m. the Greater Fort Lauderdale / Broward County Convention Center Expansion will transform into a global crossroads where nations will meet, deals will be made, and futures forged, at the 10th Annual Florida International event (FITCE), 1950 Eisenhower Blvd. Admission is free to join the decade-strong movement that has welcomed over 70 countries, 200 international delegates, and tens of thousands of entrepreneurs, investors, and visionaries, and become a launchpad for global partnerships, a beacon for cultural exchange, and a catalyst for economic transformation.

ANNUAL BUSINESS BREAKFAST: Join City of North Miami Councilwoman Mary Estimé – Irvin on Oct. 23 from 8:30 – 11 a.m. at the Joe Celestin Center, 1525 NW 135th St., Miami. Free, visit Eventbrite.com.

SAFETY & SECURITY MEETING: In recognition of Church Safety and Security Month, join Mayor Denise D. Grant, Police Chief Constance Stanley, and local policymakers for an in-depth discussion on how Florida’s Open Carry Law may impact houses of worship and the safety of our sacred spaces, Thursday, Oct. 23, 6 – 8 p.m., Lauderhill City Hall, 5581 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Lauderhill. You’ll receive key updates on current security measures designed to help protect your congregation and have an opportunity to raise questions and share your voice. The meeting is open to clergy and leaders of all faiths: churches, mosques, synagogues, temples, and beyond. Your leadership matters. Your safety matters.

GOSPEL CHOIR INVITATIONAL: Attention, choirs! The application deadline has been extended to Oct. 24 for choirs from all backgrounds to submit video performances for the upcoming Arsht Gospel Choir Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 14. It is an opportunity to showcase your choir’s talent on a vibrant stage, compete for a $5,000 grand prize, share the spotlight with gospel greats during Gospel Fest Miami Weekend. Visit arshtcenter.org or contact communityengagement@arshtcenter.org.

FAMILY ROOTS FESTIVAL: The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater Cultural Arts Complex hosts a free signature community event in recognition of National Family History Month, Oct. 25, noon at 819 NW 2nd Ave., Miami. Designed to celebrate and promote the importance of family heritage, the festival offers a dynamic blend of educational, cultural, and interactive experiences for attendees of all ages. The core educational component includes genealogy workshops led by local experts, providing practical guidance on tracing family roots and utilizing digital research tools. Interactive elements are woven throughout the event, including storytelling and oral history segments presented by HistoryMiami and the Black Broward Film Project, where community members share personal family histories and traditions. Attendees are also given the opportunity to record and contribute their stories to the Black Archives’ digital collection, supporting the preservation of local heritage. A dedicated Children’s Activity Zone offers inclusive youth activities and bounce house provided by Little Lovett Petite Party Experience. Live music and entertainment, featuring local musicians, cultural groups, and vibes by DJ H2, create a festival atmosphere throughout the day.

RENNIE HARRIS: The celebrated “ambassador of hip-hop” brings his company to the Arsht Center Oct. 30 and Nov. 1 with “Nuttin’ But a Word.” On Oct. 30, audiences can join a free pre-show hip-hop workshop and freestyle cipher, included with their ticket. On Oct. 31, Harris will lead a special residency for Miami-Dade County dance students. Tickets are $71 and may be purchased at ArshtCenter.org or at the Arsht box ofﬁce by calling (305) 949-6722.

TRUCK OR TREAT – RIVIERA BEACH: Friday, Oct. 31, Dan Calloway -Tate Recreation Center, 1420 W 10th St., Riviera Beach. Call 561-840-0166.

LOVE, PEACE & JAZZ! The Sunshine Jazz Organization celebrates their 39th anniversary of promoting and presenting America’s original music art form, Friday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. Join in for the Love of Jazz in our community with fabulous musical tributes and more, at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave., Miami. Find info and tickets online at sunshinejazz.org.

A CONVERSATION WITH KAMALA HARRIS: Your Secret Service code name is Pioneer. You are the ﬁrst woman in history to be elected vice president of the United States. On July 21, 2024, your running mate, Joe Biden, announces that he will not be seeking reelection. The presidential election will occur on Nov. 5, 2024. You have 107 days. For the ﬁrst time, and with surprising and revealing insights, Kamala Harris tells the story of one of the wildest and most consequential presidential campaigns in American history. Written with candor, a unique perspective and the pace of a page-turning novel, her book “107 Days” takes you inside the race for the presidency as no one has ever done before, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m., Ziff Ballet Opera House, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, 1300 Biscayne

