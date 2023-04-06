GOOD FRIDAY IN THE GARDENS: Bring your entire family and enjoy a night with a variety of musical genres including Jazz, Hip-Hop, R&B, and Gospel, in a free live concert that features the Florida Memorial University Royalty Jazz Band, Queen K, Tyler Watts, Courtney Mickens and The Fountain Praise Team, on April 7 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex Amphitheater, 3000 NW 199th St., Miami Gardens. Enjoy the food trucks, bounces houses, Easter egg hunt, and good old fashioned fun and fellowship, hosted by the Fountain Church under the leadership of Pastor Wayne Lomax. Contact Wendy Jackson wjackson@thefountain.net or (786) 830-4081 or visit thefountain.net/events.

I’M THE BOSS OF MY LIFE: The Overtown Children & Youth Coalition (OCYC) will host a conference geared toward 13- 24-year-olds on Friday, April 7 at the Intercontinental,100 Chopin Plaza, Miami, from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., to create a pipeline of job-ready local youth prepared to access the workforce. Whether interested in finance, IT, communications, or hospitality, students attending will have access to learning their options and opportunities while learning from industry experts and potential employers Visit overtowncyc.org.

“REFLECTIONS” – A COMICAL THEATRICAL PRODUCTION: Do you like Spoofs? Parodys? Then you will love this show. Heavily educational, but laugh-out-loud moments throughout, April 8, 2 p.m. at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 W. Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. “Reflections” tackles some touchy topics in the area of inequality, racism and injustices. The show takes a quick look at the world as we know it, from role reversals, exaggerated re-enactments, viral videos, and the culture of social media. Our mission is to support local performing artists, career-driven education for youth in our community, and helping to make Broward County a thriving arts community, and ask your support too. Tickets available at developingdreamsfoundation.org/reflections.

12TH ANNUAL OUTRUN HUNGER 5K: On Saturday, April 8, Feeding South Florida, will host runners, walkers, families and community leaders of all ages to take steps to raise funds and awareness to end hunger in South Florida, 6:30 – 9 a.m. at the scenic Charnow Beachfront Park, 300 Connecticut St, Hollywood, overlooking the ocean. Registration is open to all four counties that Feeding South Florida serves including Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe at feedingsouthflorida.org/runFLL. Registration $25, registration plus T-shirt $40, Hunger Hero: $250. Participants can join the event as an individual or a team. Those not participating in the race may also support the organization by creating a customized fundraising page. Visit feedingsouthflorida.org/runfund or call 954-518-1818 x1856.

THE GENIUS SPECIES: Ten North Group presents a group exhibition curated by artist and scholar Anya Wallace, on view at The Arts & Recreation Center (The ARC) in Opa-locka, 675 Ali Baba Ave, through May 31. Wallace curates a restorative and playful art environment featuring the work of Christina Edwards, Grace Hampton, Ciara Newton, Briana Pizarro, Ebony Y. Rhodes, T. Thompson and Sarah Stefana Smith, spannng various mediums as tactics for expression and exploration into issues surrounding race, nationality, class, gender, orientation, religion and education.

CYBERSECURITY SYMPOSIUM: Academic researchers, industry professionals and student ethical hackers will examine the latest cybercrime threats and the career skills needed to stop them, Wednesday, April 12, from 5 to 9 p.m., at Palm Beach State College’s James L. Wattenbarger Conference Center (CBP 103), located in the Center for Bachelor’s Programs on the Lake Worth campus, 4200 Congress Ave. Co-hosted by PBSC and the School District of Palm Beach County, the symposium is free and open to the public. Registration is required for both in-person and virtual attendance. Sign up at palmbeachstate.edu/events/Cybersecurity. The event is ideal for anyone interested in learning more about cybersecurity career pathways and how PBSC’s associate and bachelor’s degrees and certificate programs prepare students with the latest tools and technologies to enter the high-demand cybersecurity workforce.

“I GOT BANK” CONTEST: OneUnited Bank announces its 13th Annual “I Got Bank!” National Financial Literacy Contest where ten children will win a $1,000 savings account. To make financial literacy a core value of the Black community, the bank is offering a free “I Got Bank” E-Book. Students from across the country between the ages of 8 and 12 are encouraged to read a financial literacy book of their choosing, and either write a 250-word essay or create an art project to show how they would apply what they learned from the book to their daily lives. Submissions must be emailed or postmarked by June 30, 2023. The bank will choose ten winners and award each a $1,000 savings account at OneUnited Bank by Aug. 31, 2023. Visit: www.oneunited.com/book.

“STEVIE WONDER” EXTENDED: FloridaStudioTheatre’s lively cabaret salute to the legendary musician, “A Place in the Sun,” must close on Sunday, April 16, after being extended three times. Tickets at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941-366-9000.

ULTIMATE DINOSAURS: Meet a new breed exploring exotic beasts from the Southern Hemisphere, on view through April 23 at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Also includes a state-of-the art aquarium and planetarium that offers great learning opportunities for everyone. Call 305434-9600

