GOOD FRIDAY IN THE GARDENS: Bring your entire family and enjoy a night DORSEY JAZZ SCHOLARSHIP: The Dillard Center for the Arts Foundation (DART) is hosting its 2nd annual Christopher Dorsey Jazz Scholarship Fundraising event on Friday, April 14 from 7 – 10 p.m. at ArtServe in Fort Lauderdale, for Broward County’s esteemed magnet program Dillard Center for the Arts (DCA). Tickets can be purchased online at dca.ludus.com or by calling the DCA office at 754-322-0838. To support DART’s continued advocacy for the students and programs of DCA visit supportdart.org.

***

8TH ANNUAL SANKOFA JAZZ FESTIVAL: The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center presents an outdoor family festival for all ages on Saturday, April 15, 6 p.m. in the heart of Liberty City at 6161 NW 22nd Ave., Miami, featuring the award-winning a cappella group group Take 6. Tickets at Eventbrite.com until 6 p.m. April 14 or when sold out. Visit ahcacmiami.org.

***

PAW PATROL LIVE! Tickets are on sale Friday, April 14 for all five performances Aug. 19 and 20 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, as part of The Islands of the Bahamas Imagination Series. The brand-new production is an interactive live stage show in which members of the audience get to be heroes unleashed, helping the pups as honorary members of the pack, while they navigate the globe to make it back to Adventure Bay in the nick of time. Tickets at www.pawpatrollive.com, BrowardCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com.

***

FINAL GREENMARKET: West Palm Beach’s award-winning event closes its season Saturday, April 15 with its annual "Make Like a Tree and Leave" promotion on the Flagler Boulevard waterfront at Clematis Street.

***

“STEVIE WONDER” EXTENDED: FloridaStudioTheatre’s lively cabaret salute to the legendary musician, “A Place in the Sun,” must close on Sunday, April 16, after being extended three times. Tickets at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941-366-9000.

***

THE GENIUS SPECIES: Ten North Group presents a group exhibition curated by artist and scholar Anya Wallace, on view at The Arts & Recreation Center (The ARC) in Opa-locka, 675 Ali Baba Ave, through May 31. Wallace curates a restorative and playful art environment featuring the work of Christina Edwards, Grace Hampton, Ciara Newton, Briana Pizarro, Ebony Y. Rhodes, T. Thompson and Sarah Stefana Smith, spannng various mediums as tactics for expression and exploration into issues surrounding race, nationality, class, gender, orientation, religion and education.

***

FREEDOM FUND TOWN HALL MEETING: The NAACP South Dade Branch will host with various special guest speakers including National President of the NAACP Derrick Johnson, April 28, 7:30 p.m. at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church,10701 SW 184th St., Cutler Bay. Call 786-471-0012.

***

ROCK THE BLOCK: Celebrate the vibrant and unique culture of the Caribbean with two live guest DJs and Caribbean-themed food trucks at the Caribbean Vibes event on Saturday, April 15 from 5 – 9 p.m. at The Casino, 301 E. Dania Beach Blvd., Dania Beach. “Rock The Block” is a free, monthly food truck event held the third Saturday of every month.

***

“I GOT BANK” CONTEST: OneUnited Bank announces its 13th Annual “I Got Bank!” National Financial Literacy Contest where ten children will win a $1,000 savings account. To make financial literacy a core value of the Black community, the bank is offering a free “I Got Bank” E-Book. Students from across the country between the ages of 8 and 12 are encouraged to read a financial literacy book of their choosing, and either write a 250-word essay or create an art project to show how they would apply what they learned from the book to their daily lives. Submissions must be emailed or postmarked by June 30, 2023. The bank will choose ten winners and award each a $1,000 savings account at OneUnited Bank by Aug. 31, 2023. Visit oneunited.com/book.

***

COMMUNITY HEALTH & WELLNESS FAIR: Barry University’s graduate nurse-practitioner students invite the community for a day of free health screenings, educational workshops and entertainment on Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Miami Shores campus, 11300 NE 2nd Ave., Miami. The fair is focused on total body health and wellness and will include informative topics such as heart health, stroke, diabetes, CPR, unintentional injury, foot care, exercise, and more. Apart from medical services and free screenings, the fair will feature a bounce house, water balloons, free bike helmet measurements, and many more activities that the entire family can enjoy. Visit barry.edu/healthfair

***

ULTIMATE DINOSAURS: Meet a new breed exploring exotic beasts from the Southern Hemisphere, on view through April 23 at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Also includes a state-of-the art aquarium and planetarium that offers great learning opportunities for everyone. Call 305434-9600

***

INSIDE | OUTSIDE: The Box Gallery exhibition on view April 15 through May 31 showcases the unique and original work of artists who have created outside of traditional art circles and includes a range of media, including painting, sculpture, and mixed media, at 811 Belvedere Rd., West Palm Beach, Florida. Free and open to the public, Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Visit theboxgallery.info or call 786-521-1199.

***

“LOVE LETTERS TO OUR BODIES”: The first of three free, contemplative, online supportive workshops for African American/Black Women, living with cancer or cancer survivors, to explore how they experience their bodies, stories they tell themselves, how that has changed since their diagnosis, and how they engage in self-care. workshops will take place Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30, 2 – 6 p.m., as National Minority Health Awareness Month wraps up. Visit bit.ly/LoveLettersApr2023

***

