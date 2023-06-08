INTERFAITH ADVISORY BOARD JUNE 8: The Miami-Dade County Interfaith Advisory Board (IAB) will hold its monthly meeting from 2 – 4 p.m., on Thursday, June 8, in the 10th floor rear conference room #1011, Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1st Street, Miami. The IAB assists with conflict transformation, education, and communication to increase understanding and build relationships across belief systems. Leaders of different faiths, religions, and spiritual work cooperatively on common issues. Contact Interfaith Program Director Teo Noboa via email or at 305-375-5784.

***

MOVIN’ ON UP! – New Canon Chamber Collective pays a musical tribute to theme songs from the most iconic Black American sitcoms in history in “Remember the Times,” presented in the Abdo Never River Room at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts this Sunday, June 11 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 and $10 for students. Buy tickets online at BrowardCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954-462-0222 or in person at the Broward Center’s AutoNation Box Office.

***

“SOUTHERN STORYTELLERS” SNEAK PREVIEW: South Florida PBS (WPBT, WXEL, & Health Channel) invite you on June 14th at Savor Cinema in Fort Lauderdale for a night of music, culture, and stories to celebrate the upcoming PBS docuseries. Enjoy a complimentary cocktail reception with live music, photography, and more! After the reception, guests will be among the first to see a sneak peek of “Southern Storytellers” ahead of its July premiere on WPBT and WXEL. After the screening, a diverse cast of local storytellers will take the stage to share their own unique stories and take questions from the audience. To RSVP for the free screening event visit southfloridapbs.org/events/. Tune in Tuesday, July 18 at 9 p.m. on WPBT and Monday, July 24 at 9 p.m. on WXEL for the premiere.

***

OUR TIME IS NOW! The South Florida Chapter of the National Association of Blacks for Reparations in America (N’Cobra) invites you to a community meeting with special guest Robin Rue Simmons, founder and director of First Repair, Thursday, June 15, 6 p.m. at New Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 760 W. 53rd St., Miami. Call 919-602-9380 or 678-437-7882 or visit ncobraonline.org

***

CLEMATIS BY NIGHT: The City of West Palm Beach will host pop-up minimarkets on Thursday, June 15, Thursday, June 22 and Thursday, June 29 from 6 – 9 p.m. featuring the live music series and participating vendors listed on the Clematis by Night webpage. Visit wpb.org/events or call 561-822-1515.

***

JUNETEENTH 2023, APPRECIATING OUR COMMUNITY’S ROOTS: Freedom Day Leadership and the legacy of Imam W.D. Muhammad, June 16 – June 18, Masjid Al-Ansar, 5245 NW 7th Ave., Miami. Activities Include Salatul Jumuah, Community Fish Fry, New Africa Marketplace, Workshops for adults and young adults, activities for children, Pioneer Exhibit, Sunday Ta’alim, New Africa Community Feast honoring our leaders (please wear African attire). Visit Eventbrite.com.

***

CELEBRATE JUNETEENTH ON MIAMI BEACH: Events to mark the 157th Independence Day, which honors the contributions of Black Americans while remembering the emancipation of those who had been enslaved, include Saturday, June 17 Soul Vegan Festival at Lummus Park, 600 Ocean Drive, from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. featuring plant-based African American and Caribbean dishes, activities for children, live entertainment and more. Entry free, food and drinks available for purchase onsite. Visit soulveganfestival.com. On Monday, June 19, FIU Miami Beach Urban Studios (420 Lincoln Road, Suite 440) exhibits “Reflecting Black to the Future: Celebrating Emancipation and Freedom” by Dr. Valerie L. Patterson at 9 a.m.; a retrospective with mixed media, including digital technology.

On Monday, June 19, the 4th annual Juneteenth Celebration at Bandshell Park (7275 Collins Ave) begins at 4 p.m. with a jazz picnic and performances by the New World School of the Arts Jazz Ensemble and The Harden Project. Next, the gates to the Miami Beach Bandshell open at 6 p.m. for short film screenings at 6:30 p.m.; a civic program at 7:40 p.m. ahead of an 8 p.m. live performance by Hued Songs, who will present a free multidisciplinary celebration featuring local artists Miriam King, J’Von Brown, Jasmine Williams, Arsimmer McCoy, Darius Manuel, Eden Marte, Chauncy Riley and King Friday with members from Zest Dance Collective under Artistic Director and Choreographer Gentry George. Tickets are free and available to the public through Eventbrite. The Juneteenth Experience will be live streamed on MBTV, channel 660 on Breezeline, 99 on AT&T U-verse, or on the city’s website. All nonessential Miami Beach government offices will be closed on Monday, June 19 in observance of the holiday.

***

“IF YOU REALLY KNEW”: A look at the career of Birmingham, Ala.-born artist and musician Lonnie Holley through Oct. 1 at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., Miami. The exhibition features works including foundational “sandstone” sculptures, new works on paper and large-scale quilt paintings that depict faces. Holley’s influence on Southern art is highlighted in a section he curated featuring works from artists such as Miami native Purvis Young, Thornton Dial, Mary T. Smith and Hawkins Bowling. Visit mocanomi.org.

***

MELTON MUSTAFA JR. FREE CONCERT: Pompano Beach Arts welcomes the Grammy-nominated saxophone player back to the Ali Cultural Arts Center as we celebrate Black Music Month. He will be performing with a group of outstanding musicians and audiences on a melodious journey through the history and impact of jazz. The evening will also feature the art of spoken word by renowned poet Eccentrich. This free performance will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 24. Register at pompanobeacharts.org

***

“COSMIC MIRRORS”: NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale’s new exhibition recognizes the works of 27 Haitian artists paying homage to Haiti’s political history and the country’s creative abundance spaning two centuries. Through Fall 2023 at 1 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Call 954- 525-5500 or visit nsuartmuseum.org.

***

MARVIN DIXON COMEDY SHOW: The Casino @ Dania Beach presents Marvin Dixon’s 50 Shades of Comedy The Girls Are A Trip Volume III Edition, Saturday, June 24, 8 – 10 p.m. Tickets $35 to $40; $70 for four-seat VIP packages (must purchase all four seats). Must be 18 years of age or older to attend. Visit casinodaniabeach.com/entertainment

***

SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKLY WEBINARS: Sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Call 305-536-5521 or visit sba.gov/southflorida.

***

“I GOT BANK” CONTEST: OneUnited Bank announces its 13th Annual “I Got Bank!” National Financial Literacy Contest where ten children will win a $1,000 savings account. To make financial literacy a core value of the Black community, students from across the country between the ages of 8 and 12 are encouraged to read a financial literacy book of their choosing, and either write a 250-word essay or create an art project to show how they would apply what they learned from the book to their daily lives. Submissions must be emailed or postmarked by June 30. The bank will choose ten winners by Aug. 31. Visit oneunited.com/book.

***

“BLACK PEARL SINGS!” In Depression-era Texas, two women from very different backgrounds discover the other holds the key to everything they’ve each been searching for. With its mission to make theatre accessible to as many people as possible, Florida Studio Theatre (FST) offers subscriptions for all three Summer Mainstage productions or all three Summer Cabaret shows for as little as $49 at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941-366-9000.

***

LOVING AVERY: The Arts Garage presents a musical salute to South Florida treasure Avery Sommers on Sunday, July 23, at 7 p.m., headlined by singers Rob Russell and Anthony Nunziata, along with special guests Copeland Davis, Patty Chamberlain, Tony Siders, and Meri Ziev, backed by Music Director Phil Hinton (piano) with Frank Derrick on drums and Val Shaffer on bass. Tickets $75 per person available at the Arts Garage, 94 NE 2nd Ave. in Delray Beach, at 561.450.6357 or online at ArtsGarage.org.

***

