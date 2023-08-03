BACK TO SCHOOL SALES TAX HOLIDAY: Through Aug. 7 no Florida state sales tax is collected on purchases of uniforms, clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $100 or less per item.

***

BACK TO SCHOOL BASH: 15th Annual Drive-Thru give-a-way for at-risk children, Saturday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., 700 NW 175th St., Miami Gardens. Students will receive a brand new pair of sneakers, backpack and school supplies along with encouraging messages and prayer, just in time to go back to school, hosted by The Caring Place. visit: www.caringplace.org or call 305.571.2245 or 305.349.3046.

***

FAMILY EXPO RETURNS: Families and children have the opportunity to interact with vital resource organizations, explore a wide range of exhibitor displays and booths in air-conditioned gymnasiums, receive complimentary items such as backpacks and school supplies, plan ahead for the upcoming school year, and attend via Uber Voucher good for up to $15 each way, Saturday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Florida Memorial University, 15800 NW 42nd Ave., Miami Gardens. Visit TheChildrensTrust.org/FamilyExpo.

***

CAMPION COLLEGE DANCE SOCIETY: One of Jamaica’s leading high school dance troupes presents “Roots” in one of the ofﬁcial events of Jamaica’s 61st independence celebration, coming to Broward Center for the Performing Arts/The Parker, 707 N.E. Eighth St. in Fort Lauderdale, at 8 p.m. Saturday, August 5 and 7 p.m. Sunday, August 6. Tickets start at $25, online at ParkerPlayhouse.com and Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222; in person at The Parker box ofﬁce and the Broward Center’s AutoNation Box Ofﬁce.

***

FREE SPANISH, CREOLE CLASSES: Available Monday, Aug. 7 for Spanish and Tuesday, Aug. 8 for Creole, classes will run for a period of eight weeks, Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW 199th St., Miami Gardens. Contact the Ofﬁce of Miami-Dade Commission Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert, III 305-474-3011 or email Nancy Dominique at nancy.dominique@miamidade.gov.

***

EDUCATION TOWN HALL: A platform for community members to hear from Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz pertaining to the new Department of Education African American teaching benchmarks, Thursday, Aug. 10, 7 p.m., Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 21311 NW 34th Ave, Miami Gardens. Reserve a spot on Eventbrite as seats are limited: fldoetownhall.eventbrite.com/

***

BACK TO SCHOOL WEEKEND OF PRAYER: The Revelation Community Education Center, Inc. (RCEC) is hosting a virtual prayer vigil on Aug. 12 and encouraging houses of worship to have a special time of prayer on their Sabbath that weekend, to encourage South Florida residents to pray for the safety and success of our school communities as the new school year approaches, part of RCEC’s 30th anniversary observance.

***

“CHOOSE PBSC OPEN HOUSE”: Palm Beach State College will hold a collegewide event for new and prospective students from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10 in the gymnasium on the Lake Worth campus. At the event, which coincides with PBSC’s 90th anniversary year, students can learn more about PBSC’s 130-plus programs, apply to the College, complete their FAFSA, and register for fall classes. New Student Orientation session at 10:30 a.m. in the Duncan Theatre, discounted meals in the cafeteria, and featuring Danielle Phillips from DJ Divine Entertainment and individuals from Hubbard Radio who will hold contests with prize giveaways. Admission free. Students can register to attend at bit.ly/ChoosePBSC. Call 561-868-3020.

***

“BLACK PEARLS”: The Story of Pearl City, Boca Raton’s Historic Black Community, open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through December, hosted by the Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS), and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM), in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton. Call 561.395.6766 or visit BocaHistory.org.

***

BERES HAMMOND: The Jamaican reggae superstar brings his “Forever Giving Thanks” tour to the Au-Renee Theater at Broward Center on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39 with $139 Spirit Club Level seats at BrowardCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954-462-0222 or in person at the Broward Center’s AutoNation Box Ofﬁce, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

***

“FLASH POINTS”: “The Photography of Ernest C. Withers,” through Aug. 31 at the Arts & Recreation Center (The ARC), 675 Ali Baba Ave., Opa-locka. Call 305-5308028.

***

TIKIMARKET: At the Riviera Beach Marina Village, Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with Island Eats, Exotic Treats, Calypso Beats. Visit TikimarketRB@gmail.com.

***

FLORIDA FAMILY SUMMER WEBSITE: Relive the nostalgic memories of summer road trips by exploring informational, historical and cultural locations throughout the state that are family-friendly and affordable or free. Includes an interactive map indicating the locations of Florida’s libraries, Main Street communities and arts and culture facilities. Travelers can make their way through a local region or their own neighborhood, and visit sites that help to tell Florida’s unique history and culture.

Visit DOS.MyFlorida.com/FamilySummer.

***

SEND YOUR ANOUNCEMENTS: news@sfltimes.com