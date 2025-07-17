RECREATE: “Cooks have the ingredients they need to authentically explore the distinctiveness of Mexican cooking in their everyday lives.” PHOTO COURTESY OF NNPA

(StatePoint) – There’s no better treat than Mexican street fare, thanks to the complexity of its flavors and the freshness of its ingredients. And this summer, it’s easier than ever to recreate the taco truck experience at home.

While the rich, slow-cooked flavors of Mexican cuisine can sometimes take hours to prepare, a new line of cooking and simmer sauces from Cholula can help you recreate these complex flavors without the time-consuming process. Bringing its signature balanced heat to 11 new products crafted with authentic Mexican flavor, convenience and versatility in mind, Cholula can help you go way beyond Taco Tuesdays to whip up a broader spectrum of Mexican cuisine in your own kitchen.

To get you started, a mouth-watering recipe for Quesabirria Tacos, a craveworthy spin on classic birria. These cheesy, crispy tacos are ﬁlled with tender shredded beef made with Cholula Birria Cooking & Simmer Sauce, then fried until golden. Serve with warm consommé on the side for dipping for the ultimate flavor experience.

Ingredients:

• 3 pounds beef chuck roast, cut into 2inch chunks

• 1 bottle Cholula Birria Cooking & Simmer Sauce

• 16 corn tortillas, warmed

• 4 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

• Chopped fresh cilantro

• Fresh lime wedges Instructions:

1. Place beef and Cooking Sauce in electric multifunction cooker. Close lid. Set valve to seal.

2. Cook on high pressure for 45 minutes. When done, quick-release the pressure. Open lid once pressure inside pot is completely released. (Follow manufacturer’s safe operating instructions.)

3. Skim fat from surface of cooking liquid and reserve, transferring to shallow dish or pie plate. Transfer beef to large bowl and coarsely shred using two forks. Mix shredded beef with reserved cooking liquid as directed.

4. To assemble tacos, heat large nonstick skillet on medium heat. Dip one side of a 6-inch corn tortilla into pie plate with reserved fat to coat lightly. Place fat-side down in skillet. Sprinkle tortilla with 1/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese and layer with about 1/4 cup of shredded beef. Cook just until cheese is melted. Sprinkle with cilantro, drizzle lightly with lime juice and fold tortilla in half to enclose ﬁlling. Cook just until browned on both sides. Repeat with remaining ﬁlling.

5. Serve with additional lime wedges and remaining sauce for dipping.

Craving a spicy, yet refreshing beverage to wash these delicious tacos down? From the icy, sweet mango, to the fresh lime juice and uniquely salty, sweet, tangy and spicy flavors of Cholula Chamoy Sauce, it’s easy to see why this Mexican dessert is so popular.

Mangonadas Ingredients:

• 16 ounces frozen mango chunks

• 2 cups mango nectar

• ¼ cup fresh lime juice

• 1 cup ice cubes

• 2 tablespoons granulated sugar or agave nectar

• ½ cup Cholula Sweet & Spicy Chamoy Sauce, plus more to rim glasses

• Finely chopped fresh mango

• Lime wedges or wheels

• Tamarindo candy straws

Chili Lime Seasoning Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons McCormick Chili Powder

• 2 teaspoons salt

• 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

• 2 teaspoons granulated sugar

Instructions:

1. Place frozen mango, mango nectar, lime juice, ice and sugar in blender. Cover and blend on medium until smooth.

2. Mix all Chili Lime Seasoning ingredients in small bowl. Spoon about 2 tablespoons Chamoy on small shallow plate. Place seasoning mixture on another small plate. Dip rims of 2 large beverage glasses into Chamoy, then into seasoning mixture to coat.

3. Fill glasses one third of the way with Mangonada mixture. Drizzle with some of the Chamoy. Repeat layers until glasses are full. To serve, top with chopped mango and garnish with lime wedges and Tamarindo candy straws.

For recipes and cooking inspiration to achieve restaurant-level authentic Mexican flavor at home, visit cholula.com.