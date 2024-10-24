“CONCLAVE”: Even if you’ve viewed other papal movies, you won’t be ready for this Academy award-worthy drama/thriller with Lucian Msamati as the cardinals gather to elect a new leader. PHOTO COURTESY OF NNPA

If you told this twisted story at a cocktail party, everyone would be entranced.

They’d listen attentively, right up until the end with the big reveal. That’s when they’d drop their martini glasses, gasp and laugh at how providence has bigger plans for humanity than conniving men could ever fathom.

British writer Robert Harris started this yarn in 2016 with the release of his novel “Conclave.” A taut thriller/suspense/mystery set in the Vatican. The pope has died and the cardinals who surround him gather to elect a new leader of the Catholic faith. It won’t be a simple vote. Power, corruption, greed and betrayal are in the mix. God help everyone. Or at least smack the devious plotters down.

Now, this riveting ﬁlm adaption raises the stakes, concocting an extraordinary drama/thriller worthy of Academy awards for Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, Direction and countless acting awards. That’s because director Edward Berger (“All Quiet on the Western Front”) and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Peter Straughan (“Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”) pool their thoughtful, cunning and superb skills and the result is an incisive religious parable about those who connive. A cautionary tale for scammers and schemers.

The Holy Father (Bruno Novelli) has passed. His body lays in his chambers on pure white bedding. Hands and arms cross his chest. His spirit must be hovering around the room and aghast as what it sees. Over-ambitious cardinals view the pontiff. Out of respect, curiosity and in grief. Also, eager to campaign to be the next pope. At the late father’s command, Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes, “Schindler’s List”) will organize the voting and election. However, a power struggle has already begun within the conclave.

Lawrence, who is the dean of the group, is pushed by the liberal cardinal Bellini (Stanley Tucci), his friend, to thwart the efforts of the racist, Italian nationalist Cardinal Tedesco (Sergio Castellitto) from Venice, who could set the Vatican back 50 years. The devious Cardinal Tremblay (John Lithgow) of Montreal would set his mother aﬁre to win the post, so imagine the machinations he’s got in mind for his competitors. Shockingly, as the ﬁrst voting takes place, Nigerian Cardinal Adeyemi (Lucian Msamati, “The #1 Ladies’ Detective Agency”) becomes a contender. At the last minute the Latino Cardinal Benitez (Carlos Diehz) joins the quorum of sneaks, saboteurs, dogooders and holy men. Sister Agnes (Isabella Rossellini), head of the nuns, bears witness. She knows all the secrets as accusations are made and character assassinations hurled: “You lack the courage to be pope!” Viewers may think they know where this narrative and its characters are headed, but the story, screenplay, direction and cast will take them on wild goose chases. Down the wrong paths, to dead ends and ﬁnally to a moment not even the most seasoned mystery book reader could guess. Berger is the guide on this religious journey that is full of more lies, upheavals, stonewalling and gamesmanship than an afternoon’s worth of soap operas. There is no wrinkle in Berger’s game. No fault in his intuition. His directing skills are flawless, and he tells this tale better than anyone could imagine.

Berger’s efforts are helped tremendously by all those who set the time and majestic place: Chambers and rooms (production designer Suzie Davis, “Saltburn”), props (set decorator Cynthia Sleiter), lavish robes (costume designer Lisy Christi, “All Quiet on the Western Front”), deep red colors (art director Roberta Federico), devine music (Volker Bertelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front”) and exquisitely captivating lighting and composition (cinematographer Stéphanie Fontaine, Jackie). The atmosphere and artifacts trap viewers’ attention pulling them into a sequestered place, the Sistine Chapel, where a few will decide who will lead a billion people of their faith.

The characters that author Harris conceived, and screenwriter Straughn embellished are brought alive by a stunningly talented group of actors who make the participants in this ritual seem as vital to humanity as world leaders at the U.N. Yet as petty as the folks at a local PTA. Fiennes is Lawrence, the unwilling referee pushed into guiding the flock – of vultures. His performance is believable, bewildered and resigned. Tremblay’s impervious swagger can be traced to Lithgow’s shrewd interpretation of a cardinal with Machiavellian maneuvers usually reserved for villains. Bellini’s incessant tinkering is annoying because Tucci knows how to play him like a raven who squawks. There’s a stateliness to Adeyemi due to Msamati’s handling of a fated character. While Rossellini plays Agnes like a soothsayer and Diehz astutely keeps his interloper persona veiled.

You don’t have to be Catholic or religious to see the genius of this ﬁlm. Even if you’ve viewed other papal movies, you won’t be ready for this one. There’s no precursor.

Nothing will prepare you for the ﬁnal moment. That’s’ when audiences will collectively gasp and say, “I didn’t see that coming!” Seductive mystery/thrillers have that effect. This one does.