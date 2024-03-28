ROLLED TO 45-POINT LEAD: In the fourth quarter of win over Cleveland on Sunday before losing to visiting Golden State 113-92 Tuesday. PHOTOS COURTESY OF WIKIPEDIA

MIAMI (AP) – There was a 2-on-0 break in the third quarter when Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo seemed like they couldn’t decide which one was going to get the easy basket.

It was that kind of night for the Miami Heat. Everything went right.

Haywood Highsmith scored 18 points, part of a 59-point effort by Miami’s reserves, and the Heat built what was their biggest lead in more than a decade on the way to beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-84 on Sunday night to snap a threegame home slide.

"Our home fans really deserved this, to be honest with you," Highsmith said. "We haven’t been playing our best basketball at home. They deserve our best version of basketball and tonight was deﬁnitely fun for them."

Adebayo had 15 points and 16 rebounds and Butler scored 15 points for the Heat, who led by 45 in the fourth quarter. Their biggest lead this season entering Sunday was 33, also against Cleveland on Nov. 22, and the 45-point cushion was their largest since leading Chicago by 46 in a playoff game on May 8, 2013.

Miami started the day seventh in the Eastern Conference and ended there as well, tied with Philadelphia at 39-32. The 76ers won at the Los Angeles Clippers earlier Sunday, but currently trail the Heat because of the head-to-head tiebreaker.