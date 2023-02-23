“WAKANDA REFLECTIONS”: Sope Aluko, actress who portrayed the Shaman in “Black Panther” and “Wakanda Forever,” will be the celebrity guest of the night as the Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board’s Heritage Planning Committee hosts its Gala and Awards Ceremony, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 24, in the Joseph Caleb Center, 5400 NW 22nd Ave., Miami, as part of Black History Month celebrations. Four “Community Warriors” will be honored at the event: artist Addonis Parker; Miami-Dade Police Department Deputy Director Stephanie Daniels; NAACP North Chapter President Daniella Pierre; and Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust Executive Director William “Bill” Diggs. There will also be an art exhibit, fashion show, food, entertainment, and the opportunity to dance. WHQT Hot 105 radio personality Rodney Baltimore will be the master of ceremonies. African attire is highly suggested. The $20 fee at the door will raise funds for the annual Pillar Awards scholarships award ceremony scheduled for June 2023. Reserve your seat via Eventbrite.com. Contact 305-3754606.

***

NATIONAL TRIO DAY: Palm Beach State College is hosting the South Florida event for the ﬁrst time, Saturday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Lake Worth campus, 4200 Congress Ave., in partnership with programs designed to help low-income and ﬁrstgeneration students enter college and earn a college degree from Broward College, Florida International University, Miami Dade College, Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast University, Indian River State College, Frost Science Museum and the League of United Latin American Citizens. President Ava L. Parker, J.D., will provide greetings and Anthony Davis, director of operations for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County and a PBSC alumnus and former TRIO Support Services program participant, will be the keynote speaker. Call 561-6809588 or 561-815-2231. ***

NOMI FEST: The City of North Miami present its biggest event of the year on Saturday, Feb. 25, 6 – 11 p.m., at Cagni Park, 13498 NE 8th Ave., North Miami, featuring En Vogue, Stephanie Mills, Atlantic Starr, Miki Howard, B Howard and more, with host Chubb Rock. Visit nomifest.com or evenbrite.com. ***

MELTON MUSTAFA JAZZ FESTIVAL: The 26th annual event “Celebrates International Ladies of Jazz,” Thursday, Feb. 23 through Sunday, Feb. 26, presented by MSM Arts United and host sponsor The Black Archives History & Research Foundation of South Florida, Inc., at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave., Miami. The four-day music festival closes out Black History Month and ushers in Women’s History Month featuring some of jazz music’s most acclaimed female performers, including Endea Owens, Mariel Bildsten, Shirazette Tinnin, Tajae Veal, Jazmin Ghent, Nicole Yarling, Quiana Lynell, as well as The Legendary Melton Mustafa Orchestra, Mr. Entertainment Jesse Jones Jr., selected middle, high school and college bands, local bands, accomplished authors, artist, vendors and more. Visit MMJF26.eventbrite.com

***

SOUTH BEACH FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL: The four-day event returns to the sands of South Beach for its 22nd installment Feb. 23 – 26 with more than 100 events spanning Miami-Dade and Broward counties, as well as Food Network personalities, Grammy-winning musicians, and more than 450 chefs and wine and spirit producers for an unforgettable celebration comprised of walk-around tastings, intimate dinners, late-night parties, brunches, lunches, master classes, wine seminars and more. Complete lineup of events available at sobewff.org. ***

FREE DENTAL CLINIC COMING TO WPB: The Florida Dental Association Foundation will host its eighth Florida Mission of Mercy event Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., at the South Florida Fairgrounds’ Expo Center, 9067 Southern Blvd. in West Palm Beach, to provide an estimated 2,000 Floridians with relief from the pain and infection of untreated dental disease – at no cost to the patients – on a ﬁrst-come, ﬁrst served basis. This is the ﬁrst time residents can taking advantage of the free services provided including cleanings, ﬁllings, extractions, pediatric dentistry, root canals, and a limited number of dentures and partials. This years’ event also includes a Veterans First initiative to give local veterans the opportunity to preregister to receive priority care. Visit flamom.org.

***

“CATHERINE: MY LIFE JOURNEY”: Book signing for Dr. Catherine Lowe’s fun autobiographical picture book, illustrated for children and based on the true life story of the board-certiﬁed comprehensive ophthalmologist and legendary community leader, Saturday, Feb. 25, Rohi’s Readery, 600 S. Rosemary Ave., Unit 162, West Palm Beach.

***

AFRO-CARIB FESTIVAL: The City of Miramar presents the 3rd annual ACF where Black History Month meets Reggae Month to celebrate the blended cultures that evolved through a shared bond rooted in African origins, Saturday, Feb. 25, 5 – 11 p.m. at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar. Vendors will serve up specialty Caribbean and African dishes and unique ﬁnds merchandise, representing the many cultures of the Diaspora. General admission $25 and VIP tickets $125 on sale at Ticketmaster, parking $10 cash. Visit afrocaribfestmiramar.com or call 954-602-3178.

***

UNIQUE HISTORY OF INCLUSION: Conversation with Dr. Catherine Lowe and Harvey Oyer III, Wednesday, March 1, 5:30 p.m. at the Norton Museum, 1450 S. Dixie Hwy. A compelling analysis shared through the perspectives of descendants of early Palm Beach County settlers and residents, tells the story of origins, historic ﬁrsts and challenges faced by diverse populations, that reaches back to the start of the Americas. Visit uniquehistory.eventbrite.com.

***

MIAMI FILM FESTIVAL: Tickets are on sale for Miami Dade College’s 40th annual event taking place in area theaters and online Friday, March 3 – Sunday, March 12, featuring more than 140 ﬁlms from more than 30 countries and a special focus on Black History Month with a variety of ﬁlms. Visit miamiﬁlmfestival2023.eventive.org or email tickets@miamiﬁlmfestival.com. ***

BLACK FAMILY WELLNESS EXPO: Learn about the health issues that disproportionately impact African American communities, Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Palm Beach State College Lake Worth Campus, 4200 Congress Ave., Lake Worth, presented by the West Palm Beach Chapter of The Links, Inc.

***

JAZZ IN THE GARDENS 2023: The internationally acclaimed weekend festival will return to the Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12 to mark its 16th annual “sweeter level” celebration of Black music and culture with an electric artist lineup of award-winning R&B, neosoul, reggae and gospel artists, including Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Jodeci, Ari Lennox, El Debarge, Sean Paul, Mike Phillips, the Adam Blackstone Experience, and a special soulful Sunday performance by Chandler Moore, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard and Pastor Mike Jr. In addition to the live performances, the 2023 JITG Music Fest will offer exotic cuisine and exquisite retail buys in the Merchandise Village. For tickets and other information visit jazzinthegardens.com

***

AFRICAN-AMERICAN FILM FESTIVAL: The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts’ 17th annual celebration presents the award-winning “Poetic Justice” (1993) on March 16 at the center, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Each evening includes a moderated introduction to the ﬁlm, followed by post-screening panel discussion and audience Q&A. Tickets $12 can be purchased online at kravis.org or by phone at 561-8327469 or 800-572-8471. ***

RHYTHM BY THE RIVER: The Broward Center for the Performing Arts presents the second annual festival celebrating Black voices, 2 – 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 19 at Esplanade Park, 32 E. Las Olas Blvd. in downtown Fort Lauderdale, featuring live music, dance, drama and spoken word poetry performances as well as interactive events for the entire family. Visit BrowardCenter.org or email artsforaction@browardcenter.org. ***

FLORIDA STUDIO THEATRE: FST’s second cabaret of the season, “A Place in the Sun – A Tribute to Stevie Wonder, celebrating the legendary musician, is playing through March 26. Tickets at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941-366-9000.

***

