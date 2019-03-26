By Dr. B. Fletcher

Should a mother or daughter break their promises?

Mothers, I want you to think back when you were a little girl. When your mother made you a promise, and she broke that promise?

How did that made you feel? Were you hurt and disappointed? I want you to spend a few minutes thinking on how you felt. I want you to stay in that space until you embrace the hurt or disappointment as if it just happened. Now, recall a time when you broke a promise to your daughter. In the same way you recalled your hurts and disappointments, she too, recalls hers!

Broken Promises starts the breakdown in the trust factor in your mother and daughter relationship; and you wondered what happened to your bond!

As Christian women we are to prepare our daughters to become Godly women. Titus 2: 3-4, the aged woman, should teach the young woman.

However, we can’t teach what we don’t know. That’s why God said, “Study to show thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.” (2 Timothy 2:15)

I’ve heard people say and I’ve even said it, when a person knows better, they will, do better!

The Lord checked me on that quote. “He said, they always know better, but they choose their will, not mine! He said, I always, warn them when they are going down the wrong path!”

That’s why God said, “Let your communication be, Yea, yea: Nay, nay: for what so ever is more than these cometh of evil.”

(Matthew 5:37) Let your yes, be yes and you’re no, be no!

When you make a promise to your daughter or anyone, it is a vow to that person in the presence of God and He hears your vows and He holds you accountable! He says, “It’s better not to make a vow than to make a vow and not keep it!” (Ecclesiastes 5:5)

So, mothers and daughters, when you make what we call promises to each other, we must keep our word, because God counts it as a vow! Every time you break a vow, you lie before God and He’s not pleased!

Mothers and daughters, you might want to repent for your broken vows, the same as you repent for our sins. God will forgive you and if there’s a vow He wants you to fulfill, He will tell you!

Dr. Bessie Fletcher,Christian Clinical Psychologist Specialist in Mother and Daughter Relationships.