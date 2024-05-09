AT NABCO: Esteemed guests hosted by Miami-Dade Commissioner Kionne McGhee, National Association of Black County Ofﬁcials president, included Fulton County DA Fani Willis and journalist Roland Martin. PHOTO COURTESY OF NABCO

Miami (PRNewswire) – The National Association of Black County Officials (NABCO) held their 2024 Leadership Summit & Retreat at the InterContinental Miami April 25-27.

This event facilitated networking, knowledge sharing, and strategic advocacy for African-American elected and appointed county officials nationwide.

Guest speakers, including Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis; journalists Jeff Johnson and Roland Martin; U,S. Rep Frederica Wilson; Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava; Executive Director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition Desmond Meade; and others, brought strategies for meaningful change.

The Summit & Retreat featured dynamic sessions and networking opportunities, allowing attendees to connect with industry leaders and peers to drive positive change in their communities.

The event culminated with a celebration to honor Black trailblazers for their contributions to communities.

"This event served as a testament to our unwavering dedication to empowering Black county officials and amplifying their voices in the decision-making process,” said MiamiDade County Commissioner Kionne McGhee, president of NABCO.

“By convening in Miami, we not only fostered a supportive environment for collaboration and growth but also symbolized our collective resolve to drive meaningful change and representation within our communities.

“Together, we forged a path towards a future where every voice is heard, every perspective valued, and every opportunity realized."

Highlights included discussions on leadership and advocacy, emphasizing the pivotal role of Black leadership in shaping politics and advancing social justice.

The National Association of Black County Officials (NABCO) is a leading advocacy organization representing African-American elected and appointed county officials across the United States.

Organizers said NABCO remains steadfast in its commitment to advocacy and amplifying the voices of African American county officials, serving as a vital forum for networking, information sharing, and issue advocacy since 1975, adding that, since its inception, NABCO has been dedicated to amplifying the voices of its members and advocating for equitable policies that serve underserved populations.

For other information visit then-abco.org.