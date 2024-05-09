“PETER PAN”: The high-flying musical soars at the Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, through May 12. Tickets start at $25, call 305-949-6722 or visit arshtcenter.org.

***

YMCA/MIZELL COMMUNITY CENTER TURNS 2: Join the free celebration of two incredible years of ﬁtness, fun, and a happier and healthier community, Monday, May 13 through Saturday, May 18, L.A. Lee YMCA / Mizell Community Center, 1409 NW 6th St., Fort Lauderdale. Call 954-334-9622 or visit Eventbrite.com.

***

YMCA OF SOUTH FLORIDA JOB FAIR: More than 300 positions for current openings and summer programs will be available, Friday, May 10 from 2 – 6 p.m., at the Hallandale Beach Family Center, 501 SE 1st Ave., Hallandale Beach. Available positions include Kids Zone, Club Y, Specialty Skills Instructor-Teen Summer Camp and Summer Camp Counselors, including Family Services Counselor – Aventura. Pay ranges $13.50 – $15/hour, depending on the position. Apply at ymcasouthflorida.org/careers for the opportunity you would like prior to attending the event. Bring a copy of your resume, a copy of your educational certiﬁcate (e.g., high school diploma, GED certiﬁcate, or college degree / transcript. Contact- Alan Montero, YMCA of South Florida Director of Advancement, 561-607- 6-52 or amontero@ymcasouthflorida.org.

***

SUMMER YOUTH INTERNSHIP PROGRAM: The Ofﬁce of Miami-Dade Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert, III is accepting applications for young men and women of District 1 to acquire important business skills and gain exposure to real-world business environments. Business partners hire one or more deserving and capable high school and/or college student(s) for 20-30 hours a week. High school students will earn a minimum of $15 per hour and college students will earn a minimum of $18 per hour. Interns must be between 16 and 23 years old. Applications are due by Friday, May 10. This year’s program will take place from June 10 – Aug. 2. Visit the District 1 webpage or call 305-474-3011 or email loretta.everett@miamidade.gov.

***

THE KIMS OF COMEDY: The Lauderhill Live Comedy Show will be an epic once in a lifetime event full of laughter with actresses/comedians Kym Whitley, Kim Coles, Kim Fields and Kim Wayans, Saturday, May 11, 8 p.m. at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, 3800 NW Pl., Lauderhill. Call 954-7303041..

***

FPL ’24 ROBOTICS SCHOLARSHIP: Open to all public and private high school students across FPL’s service area who have two or more years in a First Tech Challenge or First Robotics Competition. Interested students can submit their application until May 15 at FPL.com/Education under STEM Grants and Scholarship. To learn about additional educational opportunities visit FPL.com/Education.

***

MY TEACHER MY HERO AWARDS GALA: Peter Parros from the television series “The Haves and the Have Nots” is keynote speaker for the 17th annual edition of South Florida’s premier end-of-school year scholarship fundraising event, Saturday, May 18 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, 650 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Sponsors reception 5:30 p.m., doors open 6 p.m., tickets $250. Get your ticket now, call Ms. Georgia at 561-881-4630.

***

YOUTH AMBASSADOR PROGRAM: Registration is available for the four-month youth leadership development initiative providing training and support, plus connection to 600 other young people around the world. Visit worldliteracyfoundation.org/ambassador-program.

***

“AIN’T NO LIMITS”: A literary and visual arts exhibit, featuring original works inspired by the anonymous pairing of female Black poets and visual artists and poets and visual artists of color, on display through June 27 at the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, 170 NW Fifth Ave., Delray Beach. Upcoming exhibit programs include May 16, 7-8:30 p.m., Virtual Artist Talk. Call 561-279-8883 or visit

***

MORE MOCA: The Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami presents new group exhibition from permanent collection, “World Discovered Under Other Skies” and “Dwelling on the Invisible,” as Haitian-born artist Manuel Mathieu makes U.S. debut with two shows, on view through Oct. 6. Visit mocanomi.org.

***

“BLUE WHALES: RETURN OF THE GIANTS”: The ﬁrst giant-screen ﬁlm on the subject continues at the AutoNation IMAX Theater at the Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW 2nd St. in Fort Lauderdale, included in the MODS Discovery Pass, an all-in-one ticket that includes museum exhibitions, live science demonstrations and one IMAX documentary ﬁlm. Visit mods.org/tickets or mods.org/showtimes.

***

WEST PALM BEACH GREENMARKET: Back for its 29th season, Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Flagler Drive along the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront. Visit events@wpb.org or call 561-822-1515.

***

VOYAGE TO THE DEEP – UNDERWATER ADVENTURES: Based on Jules Verne’s 1870 classic, “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” this traveling exhibit brings to life the adventures of Captain Nemo, his fantastical Nautilus submarine and the mythical world he inhabited, at the Museum of Discovery & Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. Visit mods.org or call 954.467.MODS (6637).

***

TIKIMARKET: At the Riviera Beach Marina Village, Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with Island Eats, Exotic Treats, Calypso Beats. Visit TikimarketRB@gmail.com.

***

UDONIS HASLEM FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP: Any Miami-Dade or Broward County high school senior with at least a 3.2 GPA and community service experience who has been admitted to college may apply for $15,000 by the June 30 deadline. Visit https://bold.org/scholarships/udonis-haslem-foundation-bdj40scholarship/

***

SEND YOUR ANOUNCEMENTS: news@sfltimes.com