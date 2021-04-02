“Thanksgiving on good Friday”: The Miami Rescue Mission / Broward Outreach Centers invite the community to show support for the hungry and homeless on Good Friday, April 2 at 3 locations: Caring Place Church Property 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., 700 NW 175th St., Miami; Broward Outreach Center 11 a.m. – 1 p.m, 2056 Scott St., Hollywood; and Miami Rescue Mission 3 – 5 p.m., 2020 NW 1st Ave., Miami. There will be sit-down meals, hygiene giveaways, clothing giveaways, foot washing at the campuses, a Drive-Thru event for families, and a special appearance by the Easter Bunny who will hand out more than 300 Easter Baskets for the children. All guests will be greeted with sanitizing spray and masks, keeping social distance in effect as well.

SANKOFA JAZZ FESTIVAL: The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) invites the public on Saturday, April 3, from 5 – 9:00 p.m., to celebrate jazz and welcome the AHCAC’s alumni and the greater community to reconnect on the historic grounds of Liberty City’s AHCAC, 6161 NW 22nd Ave., Miami, at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Moonlight Way. General admission $20, tickets must be purchased in advance at AHCAC Eventbrite.

“A DAY IN THE LIFE OF “ MAN”: Performed by South Florida native and New World School of the Arts (NWSA) alum O’Neil Delapenha, in a semi-autobiographical tale about a man “raging against the machine” of what society and social media dictate as “normal,” as well as the harsh realities – and struggles – of living with “ disease. Saturday, April 3 at 8 p.m. in person $1 at Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW 7th Ave., Miami, or free on Facebook & Youtube (ftfshows). Visit sandrellriverstheater.com/reopening.

RESTORATIVE JUSTICE: Will be the topic of The South Florida Coming to the Table’s meeting on Sunday, April 4 from 3-5. Dan Kahn, Executive director of the Florida Restorative Justice Association will guide the group as it explores the many ways this growing movement leads to healthier communities through rehabilitation and healing vs. retribution and punishment. Coming to the Table is a part of a national group that meets regularly for truth telling, building relationships, healing and taking action to dismantle inequitable systems. Visitors are welcome. Reservations required. Contact, Suzanne.Bassett@gmail.com.

VIRTUAL DELTA AUTHORS ON TOUR: The Broward County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is hosting the Dynamic Southern Region’s 2020-2021 “Survival of the Fittest,” Saturday, April 10, noon – 2 p.m. This is a free event so register today at eventbrite.com.

$1,000 HIRING BONUS AVAILABLE: The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) is seeking correctional ofﬁcers at select institutions across the state. No experience is necessary to apply, and all training is provided. During training and academy, non-certiﬁed ofﬁcers receive a competitive starting salary and premier beneﬁts, including health insurance, on day one of their new career in public safety. Visit fldocjobs.com and check out FDC’s recruitment video.

FIREHOUSE SUBS HIRING: Beginning Tuesday, April 6 through Thursday, April 8 from 2 to 5 p.m. local time, its restaurants nationwide are hosting a threeday recruitment event where on-site interviews will be conducted to ﬁll numerous positions. The 17 Miami-area Firehouse Subs are looking to hire nearly 25-40 positions.

RARE IMAGES OF MUHAMMAD ALI: One-of-a-kind photos will be on display in a new exhibition titled “Muhammad Ali in Miami: Training for the ‘Fight of the Century,’” at HistoryMiami Museum through Aug. 29, open Thursday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon – 5 p.m., currently offering complimentary admission. On the anniversary of the ﬁght, Monday Mar 8, at 6 p.m., join a virtual panel discussion that will delve into the photos, the struggles Ali faced while training for the ﬁght in Miami, and why this showdown was considered one of the most important sporting events of all time. Call 305-375-1492 or visit historymiami.org.

SISTRUNK EXHIBITION EXPLORES GATHERING PLACES: "The Porch is the Tree is the Watering Hole," an introspection meant to highlight the Black experience in Black neighborhoods, and celebrate Sistrunk's history, at the AfricanAmerican Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Free and open to the public with reservations through May 2021, health and safety guidelines must be maintained. Call 954-357-7457 or visit artscalendar.com/sistrunk.