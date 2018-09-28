Remember Clarence Thomas’ Senate confirmation hearing in 1991? He called it a “high tech lynching.” Déjà vu! Fast forward to 2018 – the Senate confirmation hearing on Judge Bret Kavanaugh. It is the Democrats’ all out war on Republicans and President Donald Trump – a “HIGH TECH LYNCHING PART II.”

Since Donald Trump won the 2016 election and Hillary Clinton lost, the liberals have constantly and strategically run their campaign of “RESIST, DESTROY, DESTROY.” And now they are using Trump’s appointee to the U.S. Supreme Court as their latest salvo.

Turn on any news station and all you hear is talk about how 36 years ago (that’s right in 1982), 17-year-old Bret Kavanaugh allegedly attempted to rape a 15-year-old Christine Blasey at a pool party. She’s now married and is a university professor (like Anita Hill, Clarence Thomas’ accuser).

First, Senate Democrats said they would vote NO on confirming Judge Kavanaugh to the highest court in the land – BEFORE they even interviewed him. It has nothing to do with the judge, but with their campaign to RESIST everything President Trump does. And they will DESTROY this man’s reputation to do it.

Secondly, when they couldn’t trip him up as they drilled him on his judicial decisions, they threw a “Hail Mary” pass with this 36year-old allegation. And in this era of the #MeToo movement, another woman has now come forward with allegations she “thinks” Kavanaugh exposed himself at a Yale party while other drunken kids cheered.

So, Democrats have convicted Kavanaugh of being a “sexual predator.” Senator Corey Booker, rumored to be running for president in 2020, called Judge Kavanaugh “evil” and his supporters “evil” too.

Then, MoveOn.org is financing a petition drive (EMERGENCY PETITION: STOP SEXUAL PREDATOR KAVANAUGH) by UltraViolent Action, a liberal-backed “movement that is shifting culture and policy to defeat sexism,” according to their website weareultraviolet.org. BTW, UltraViolet Action is not only targeting Judge Kavanaugh, but 15 Republican members of Congress they want defeated in the November elections. They call them “the top 15 worst candidates for women.”

These organizations and their petition drives are financed by Hungarian-born, radical Socialist multi-billionaire George Soros, who is using his money to undercut America’s capitalist foundation and turn us into a Socialist country and conservative Judge Kavanaugh being placed on the U.S. Supreme Court is a set-back to him and all liberals, like Planned Parenthood who cherishes a woman’s right to have an abortion at will.

Finally, Judge Kavanaugh has denied any wrongdoing. He’s a devout Catholic (who believes that life begins at inception) and a decent man who has had six FBI background checks resulting in absolutely NO blemish to his character. Most of all, he admitted on TV to being a virgin until well after these allega tions. A man who was pure during his youth. Wow! And 220 men and women who have known him since high school and college or have worked with him have spoken to his reputation.

Now the Democrats want to sully this man’s name and impugn his integrity by accusing him of being a sexual predator. His main accuser, Cristine Blasey Ford, just recently wrote a letter to her California Democratic Congresswoman Anna Eshoo, who forwarded it to Democratic Senator Diane Feinstein on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Feinstein sat on it for months before bringing it to light, never asking Kavanaugh about it when she met with him privately in her office nor when she interviewed him during the public hearings. Then after the hearings were over and just before the vote was to be taken – Democrats let the media know someone accused Judge Kavanaugh of attempted rape 36 years ago. Now another woman incredibly shows up.

So, Democrats want to use these uncorroborated accusations to get some Republicans to vote against him or delay the vote until after the November elections, hoping to take back the Senate so they can stop his nomination and replace him with a Democrat.

The vast Left-Wing conspiracy is crucifying Kavanaugh in the media and have organized protests in Congress against him without regard to the damage it’s doing to him and his family – his wife and two little daughters. What happened to the presumption of innocence? But they don’t care. They will destroy this man’s character, his reputation and his life to regain power in running this country.

Meanwhile the #Me Too movement and liberals are hailing Ford as a victim, a martyr and a hero. Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono indicted ALL men when she said men should shut up, step up and do the right thing, which means believe Ford without question and not Judge Kavanaugh.

Well, there are too many unanswered questions, the main ones being: why was she in the bedroom at a pool party and drinking at 15 years old; why did she not tell anyone until 2012 when she told her husband in couple’s therapy that Judge Kavanaugh had attempted to rape her and she thought he might kill her (30 years prior); and why was she afraid he would one day go to the Supreme Court (four years BEFORE Trump was even elected and six years BEFORE he nominated Judge Kavanaugh)?

Finally, since Ford is an activist, is her claim now against Judge Kavanaugh just her way of getting retribution against someone she thinks harmed her 36 years ago? Is she in that much pain now or is she that vindictive and why does she have two attorneys? Better yet, is this her way of helping the Democrats in their smear campaign?

Remember the stupid things you used to do at parties in high school and college? The question is: should unproven accusations from 35-40 years ago be used to deny someone with a sterling record as an adult from getting the most important job of his life? What if it happened to you, your son, brother or husband?