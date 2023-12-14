Staff Report

MIAMI, Fla. – As the holiday season approaches, community leaders of Miami and Miami-Dade, along with local celebrities, entertainers, and dedicated volunteers, are joining forces to celebrate the spirit of giving.

The 22nd Annual Christmas Toy Giveaway promises a day ﬁlled with joy for children in need, featuring a variety of activities such as face painting, a bounce house, delicious food, free haircuts and captivating entertainment.

The 22nd Annual Christmas Toy Giveaway will be held on Sunday, Dec. 17 from noon – 5 p.m. at Goulds Park, 11350 SW 216 St., Miami.

The festive event aims to spread holiday cheer to less fortunate children in the Miami-Dade community, offering a day ﬁlled with toys, food, rides and entertainment.

Sponsors and hosts include the Trick Luv DaKids Foundation in collaboration with Mr. 305, We the Best Music, Top Notch Barber, 99 Jamz, Sinbad Sports, and District 9 Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee.

Students in the community who have perfect attendance and are on the honor roll can call Goulds Park (305255-2399) to register to receive a bicycle. Students must bring their report card and perfect attendance letter to the park on the 17th.