DUKE ELLINGTON’S JAZZ NUTCRACKER: A welcome re-imagining of the original score fuses live jazz and ballet with original arrangements by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn to form an imaginative soulful holiday delight, Saturday Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m. at the Sanctuary of the Arts, 410 Andalusia Ave., Coral Gables, Florida. Tickets $25 for general admission and can be purchased online at sanctuaryofthearts.org “Box Ofﬁce” tab. Student, senior and group discounts available.

EBONY CHORALE OF THE PALM BEACHES: The internationally renown vocal ensemble presents “Great Joy, a Christmas Holiday Concert,” Sunday, Dec. 17, 5 p.m. at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Tickets $30, visit Kravis.org

BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA: “Described as James Brown does gospel,” in “The Christmas Show” the living legends present holiday standards from their Grammywinning 2004 album “Go Tell It on the Mountain” and “from 2014’s Talkin’ Christmas,” Sunday, Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. in the Knight Concert Hall of the Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, part of Free Gospel Sundays. Admission free, ﬁrst-access passes are required, visit tickets@arshtcenter.org.

WEST PALM BEACH GREENMARKET: Back for its 29th season, Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Flagler Drive along the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront. This year’s theme is “Here We Grow Again,” where all season we’ll celebrate the market’s year-over-year growth and expanded offerings, as well as our success as the “Best Farmers Market” in the U.S., as voted in a USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice poll. Visit events@wpb.org or call 561-822-1515.

“EDGE OF TOMORROW”: The Peter London Global Dance Company of Miami’s electrifying and high-octane dance production for its 12th annual season commissioned by presenting arts partner the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County represents the diversity of South Florida in world premieres choreographed by international talent, Thursday, Dec. 28 – Sunday, Dec. 21 at the Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Visit tickets@arshtcenter.org.

“THRESHOLDS”: A new exhibit at the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, featuring a collection that marks the milestones of a life journey, through African artifacts artifacts including fertility ﬁgurines, statutes, a Swahili bench, beaded Nigerian crowns, masks, aloalo (funerary pole sculpture from the Madagascar region), and monumental ﬁgures, such as Baga snakes, wooden ﬁgurines that beckon in a fertile harvest. Guests will learn about the artifacts’ signiﬁcance to each of the African cultures they represent and how the engrained rituals were practiced by African people, even as they were dispersed through Dec. 26, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Spady Museum, 170 NW Fifth Ave. Delray Beach. Call 561279-8883 or visit spadymuseum.com.

“BLACK PEARLS”: The Story of Pearl City, Boca Raton’s Historic Black Community, open to the public Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through December, hosted by the Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS), and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM), in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton. Call 561.395.6766 or visit BocaHistory.org.

TIKIMARKET: At the Riviera Beach Marina Village, Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with Island Eats, Exotic Treats, Calypso Beats. Visit TikimarketRB@gmail.com.

FREE CO-WORKING FRIDAYS: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday, at the Center for Black Innovation, 937 NW 3rd Ave., Miami. Call 305-482-1832 or visit cfbi.org

SOUTH BEACH JAZZ FESTIVAL: Returns to Miami Beach Jan. 4 – 7 for four days of music from top-tier internationally recognized artists, favorite regional bands, emerging local and student artists, underscoring a commitment to both musical excellence and the festival’s vital mission of inclusion and accessibility.

The festival has grown in size and stature with 18 performances, master classes, and activations both, ticketed and free, from the intimate Faena Theater to the great lawn of Collins Park and The Bass to the iconic Miami Beach Bandshell and the Power Access stages on the world-renowned outdoor promenade of Lincoln Road all weekend long. Tickets and reservations including a limited "All Access Pass" at sobejazzfestival.com

