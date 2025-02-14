Photo courtesy of Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade County Parks and Recreation and Open Spaces is hosting spring break camps for students ages 6-14.

Several parks and recreation facilities will be operating the camp March 24-28 from 7:30 am to 6 pm.

Students will participate in indoor and outdoor activities including sports, arts and crafts and educational excursions.

For more information or to register for the camp, visit https://www.miamidade.gov/global/recreation/home.page”>Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces.