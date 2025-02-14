Photo courtesy of the Office of state Senator Geraldine Thompson

MIAMI – Orlando state Senator Geraldine Thompson, who became a trailblazer and fought to improve education, healthcare and civil rights, died on February 13, due to complications from knee replacement surgery, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

She was 76.

Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, Thompson served in the Florida Legislation as a member of the Democratic Party from 2006 to until her death.

She previously served as a member of the Florida State Senate from 2012 to 2016, representing parts of Orlando and west Orange County.

Thompson served three terms in the Florida House of Representatives from 2006 to 2012.

Thompson was a graduate of Florida State University, the University of Miami and Miami Dade College.

She was a retired college administrator and museum founder, a published author, writer and world traveler.