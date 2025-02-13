Photo courtesy of Facebook

Florida residents who receive text messages stating that a court appearance is required if they fail to pay their tolls, ignore them.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, the text messages are part of a scam to dupe people out of their money.

The commission said scammers are pretending to be tolling agencies from coast to coast and sending texts demanding money and threatening legal action if people refuse to pay up.

“You get a text out of the blue that says you have unpaid tolls and need to pay immediately,” the commission said on its website. “The scam texts might show a dollar amount for how much you supposedly own and include a link that takes you a page to enter your bank or credit card info, but it’s a phishing scam.”

The commission is advising residents to report any toll text messages on its website, consumer@ftc.gov.