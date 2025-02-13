Photo courtesy of Khinuu Nefer

The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority presents Black Art Matters, an exhibit showcasing the talent of young Black artists.

The event takes place every Thursday, through February 27 at 6:30 p.m. at CityZen Garden, 400 Datura St.

Some of the artists participating in the showcase include jazz artist Jess Kirby, a multidisciplinary artist whose digital design work will be on display, and Khinuu Nefer, founder of the Afrique Ngozi Dance and Drum.

Nefer is a Caribbean dancer and choreographer.

For more information, visit the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority website at https://downtownwpb.com.