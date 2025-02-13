Miami – Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year could turn into a showdown with fellow GOP lawmakers for defying his power over the illegal – immigration plan during a special session.

DeSantis’ $115.6 billion spending plan, called the Focus on Fiscal Responsibility budget, is $900 million less than the current budget with more tax cuts, a $609 million increase for K-12 education and six-week tax holiday for guns and ammunition.

The upcoming Legislative Session will test the GOP’s alliance after lawmakers rejected DeSantis’ illegal immigration crackdown plan including punishing law enforcement officials who refuse to assist federal agents in rounding up undocumented immigrants for deportation.

They also stripped him of some of his immigration enforcement power including flying migrants out of Florida and levying the harshest penalties and fines against undocumented immigrants who try to enter the United States.

During the Jan. 28 special session, House Speaker Danny Perez and Senate President Ben Albritton rejected DeSantis’ illegal immigration plan to help President Donald Trump carry out his undocumented immigration deportation operation and crafted a plan of their own.

Under the plan, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson was appointed the state’s immigration chief, acting as the liaison to make sure Trump’s plan is being carried out.

DeSantis wanted the position under his control and the immigration chief answered only to him.

DeSantis called their plan "weak" and vowed to veto it, and in retaliation, is proposing $510 million for illegal immigration countermeasures and cutting $398 million from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service budget.

Despite his feud with the GOP-controlled Legislature, DeSantis said the proposed budget makes Florida one of the brightest states in America.

“Florida’s steadfast commitment to fiscal conservatism is why we are in such good financial shape," DeSantis said. “Florida has experienced historic success by keeping government spending low while balancing significant investments in meaningful initiatives. These include expanding workforce education for high-demand jobs, providing family-first tax relief, ensuring that Florida’s students can access a quality education that fits their needs, expanding infrastructure to reduce congestion, and restoring the Everglades."

DeSantis’ budget also includes terminating funding for the Black Business Loan Program which helped business owners borrow money when they can’t access traditional lending.

His budget calls for cancellation of the $2.22 million program, which provides loans for “Black business enterprises that cannot obtain capital through conventional lending institutions but that could otherwise compete successfully in the private sector,” according to Florida State Statute.

The program, last decade, had a record of controversy, including allegations of high rates of default, inadequate security for loans, and loans made improperly to ineligible people, including elected politicians and a convicted felon.

The funding under the Housing and Community Development is estimated at $438 million, which is less than half of its funding in the current budget, and a $100 million cut to the Broadband Equity, Access, and Development Grant Program.

The program helps people living in underserved areas access free internet service.

The governor’s budget also includes a $100 million cut to the LowIncome Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which provides financial assistance to low-income residents having trouble paying their electric bills.

"It is proof positive that when you act responsibly with taxpayers’ money, success will follow," DeSantis said. "I look forward to accomplishing even more for this state in the coming year on this ﬁrm ﬁnancial footing.”

After cutting $32 million last year in funding for arts grant programs, DeSantis wants to restore it by proposing $27 million for cultural and museum grants.