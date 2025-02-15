Photo courtesy of Miami-Dade County Public Schools

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) is celebrating a milestone: 50 years.

In 1975, a group of 44 Black journalists launched the organization which is designed to advocate diversity in newsrooms throughout the country and representing various news platforms and creating programs and services in the Black community.

Some of its founding members include Maureen Bunyan, one of the first Black women to anchor the evening news on a local television station, and Max Robinson, the first Black co-anchor of a network evening news broadcast on ABC’s “World News Tonight.

There are currently more than 4,000 members, which include emerging journalists, professional journalists, student journalists, educators, and media professionals.

“We are excited to begin preparations to honor our 44 Founders and the realization of their vision 50 years later,” NABJ President Ken Lemon said in a statement. “We are grateful to our committee members who have graciously volunteered their time and talent to help us celebrate this incredible moment in our legacy. Each of them personifies our 50th anniversary theme, ‘Resilience. Advocacy. Excellence.”

Locally, Miami-Dade County Public School Board member Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall and her colleagues honored the South Florida Chapter of the NBJA for its service to the community.

“It was an absolute honor to recognize the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) -South Florida Chapter,” she said. “The NABJ is comprised of extraordinary, talented journalists and we are so pleased with their dedication and service to the community, primarily to the students of Miami-Dade County Public Schools.