MIAMI – The Miami-Dade County Community Action and Human Services Department, in partnership with Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP, is offering basic computer skills to senior citizens and people with disabilities.

The program, which is being funded by Comcast, is called the Digital Navigation Train-the-Trainer Program to help older adults and disabled people learn digital skills to help them keep up with the evolution of technology.

As part of the program, volunteers from Miami-Dade County’s Foster Grandparent, Retired Senior Volunteers, Respite for Elder Living in Everday Families and Senior Companion Programs, will be trained as digital navigators.

They will assist individuals in Miami-Dade to develop digital literacy skills.

The navigators will receive six to seven comprehensive training sessions on empowering older adults and people with disabilities through technology, improving their ability to connect with loved ones, access online curriculum, and navigate digital services.

For more information, call 786-469-4844 or 786-469-4843.