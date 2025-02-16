Photo courtesy of Dorothy Phillips.net

MIAMI – Dorothy Phillips accomplished many firsts in her lifetime.

Phillips was the first Black woman to earn a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Cincinnati and made history again by becoming the first Black woman to graduate from Vanderbilt University with an undergraduate degree in 1966.

And Phillips recently accomplished another milestone in her career.

Phillips became the first Black women president of the American Chemical Society (ACS), elected to lead the Washington D.C.-based 150,000-member organization which is designed to promote inclusion and careers in STEM.

Throughout her career, Phillips has championed diversity and equity, paving pathways for aspiring scientists while advocating for increased opportunities for underrepresented communities.

“Inclusion and belonging are core values of ACS, and I want to be a catalyst for young people and aspiring scientists,” Phillips said in a statement. “My theme is building chemistry careers inclusively—more young people should have access to STEM careers, even those who may not be able to afford college.”

Phillips faced racial and other diversity issues since childhood.

Besides becoming the first Black women to earn degrees from Vanderbilt and the University of Cincinnati, her family was among the first Black families to move to Centennial Park, a predominantly white neighborhood in Nashville, Tennessee, where racial tension was at an all-time high.

Phillips said her brother staged sit-ins to protest segregation at public facilities which led to desegregation.

Phillips is hoping her achievements will inspire younger generations of scientists to make a huge different in STEM careers.

“What comes to mind now is I am blessed,” she said. “This is not a life I could have dreamed, but I have walked a path with God that has led me here. I have to be there for other young people to let them know they can achieve against all odds.”