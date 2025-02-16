Photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard

MIAMI – The United States Coast Guard returned 31 people of mixed nationalities to The Bahamas after their vessel was stopped in U.S. territorial waters just east of Miami.

Four suspected smugglers were transferred ashore to Homeland Security Investigations agent custody to support further investigation for potential federal prosecution.

Some people on board the 25-foot recreational vessel were believed to be Jamaicans, Haitians and Chinese, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard Sector Miami command center was notified of the vessel traveling west at a high rate of speed from The Bahamas to Florida with no navigation lights.

The vessel was stopped suspected smugglers on board and was taken Border Patrol agents to be processed for expedited removal.