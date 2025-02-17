Photo courtesy of Visit Florida

MIAMI – Florida is on everyone’s radar when it comes to vacationing and tourism.

Florida eclipsed a world record for the most travelers when the state rolled out the welcome mat for 142.9 million visitors in 2024, a 1.6 percent increase from 2023 and the previous record annual visitation in state history.

The fourth quarter of 2024 also set a new benchmark with 33.1 million visitors, surpassing the previous record for a Q4 period, setting the highest visitation for any fourth quarter.

The record-breaking visitation was fueled by 29.9 million domestic visitors, 2.5 million overseas visitors, and 742,000 Canadian visitors.

Despite challenges posed by hurricanes Helene and Milton, Florida’s tourism industry remained strong, with hotel occupancy rising 6.7 percent in Q4 and annual room nights sold increasing 1.6% in 2024. Airports across the state also saw sustained growth, with total enplanements increasing 3.1 percent year over year.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who released the results, said Florida has been the No. 1 destination for travelers for the past decade.

“The results are clear—Florida is the best place to visit, live, and do business,” said DeSantis. “Another record-breaking year is proof that leadership matters, and the Free State of Florida is a model for the nation.”