Photo courtesy of Miami-Dade College

MIAMI – Local youth who have been impacted by gun violence and seeking a college education can apply for scholarships to help pay for their expenses.

The Miami-Dade County Community Action and Human Services Department’s (CAHSD) Office of Neighborhood Safety (ONS) has launched the second round of the Peace and Prosperity Empowerment through Education scholarships program.

The program helps empower youth caught in a cycle of gun violence to earn college degrees.

As a key component of the Miami-Dade County Community Violence Intervention Initiative, which debuted in 2023, the scholarship program awarded 75 students in its inaugural year, supporting their enrollment in 29 colleges and universities across the country.

The Peace and Prosperity Empowerment through Education Scholarship will award another 75 scholarships this year, each valued at $2,500.

By providing financial assistance, this program aims to alleviate the burden of tuition and other educational expenses for students committed to pursuing.

“Every young person deserves the chance to pursue his or her dreams, no matter the obstacles they’ve encountered,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “This scholarship is more than just financial support—it’s an investment in our community. It empowers young people to overcome adversity, unlock their potential, and build brighter, more promising futures. By supporting their educational journey, we’re helping to break cycles of hardship and create lasting change for individuals, families, and the community as a whole.”

“Education opens doors to new opportunities, and we want to ensure that young people affected by violence have the resources to walk through them,” said Sonia Grice, Director of CAHSD. “These scholarships are a testament to our commitment to their future.

The application period runs through March 23, 2025.

Eligible applicants must be Miami-Dade County residents graduating from high school on or before August 1, 2025, and planning to attend an accredited college or university.

For more information about the Peace & Prosperity Empowerment through Education Scholarship and to apply visit www.miamidade.gov/global/socialservices/neighborhoodsafety/home.page.